Luke Jackson.
Luke Jackson is attracting plenty of interest around the AFL with his performances for Melbourne. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons’ Jackson hot property in AFL

Oliver Caffrey March 28, 2022

Luke Jackson is one of the AFL’s most exciting young players and Melbourne’s Alex Neal-Bullen is hopeful the dynamic tall will stick with the Demons.

Max Gawn’s versatile back-up ruckman is out-of-contract at season’s end and will be highly sought-after by all other 17 clubs.

The 20-year-old took out last year’s Rising Star award and played a major role in Melbourne breaking their 57-year premiership drought.

Originally from Perth, Jackson has already attracted significant interest from Fremantle and West Coast to bring him home to Western Australia.

Teammate Neal-Bullen has hailed Jackson’s contribution at the Demons after being taken by the club with pick three in the 2019 draft.

“He’s someone who has a huge impact on our culture as a footy club and to have him a long-term Melbourne payer, I think everyone would love that,” Neal-Bullen said on Monday.

“He’s got an exciting future ahead of him, and we hope that’s in the red and blue.

“His ability to stand up in big moments and that’s a great partnership him and Maxy Gawn have now.

“With Jacko, the energy he brings to the team is something that lifts everyone else up around him.”

The rise of Melbourne’s youth has been a key reason why the Demons have become the AFL’s most dominant team.

As well as Jackson’s impact up forward and in the ruck, defender Jake Bowey has extended his unbeaten AFL career record to nine.

Since debuting in round-20 last year, Bowey has become an integral part of the Demons’ rise.

The 19-year-old put together the best game of his career in Melbourne’s narrow victory over Gold Coast on Saturday night by picking up 34 possessions.

Bowey received a Rising Star nomination last season but is still eligible for the award in 2022.

“(Bowey) has been phenomenal,” Neal-Bullen said.

“His journey in the AFL, playing the nine games and having not lost a game, that comes from a lot of hard work.”

