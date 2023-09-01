AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne Demons AFLW player Kate Hore (l) kicks against Collingwood.
Kate Hore (l) has helped Melbourne to a 42-point win in the AFLW season-opener against Collingwood. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons open AFLW season with big win over Magpies

Shayne Hope September 1, 2023

Melbourne have survived an early scare from a Brianna Davey-led Collingwood to kick off their AFLW premiership defence with a commanding 42-point win in the season opener.

The Demons, who lined up with 19 players from last year’s grand final triumph, conceded four of the first five goals and fell 14 points behind before halftime on Friday night.

But they asserted their authority with five unanswered goals in a scintillating third quarter to run away with a 10.13 (73) to 4.7 (31) victory at Ikon Park.

Magpies captain Davey was best afield with 35 disposals, 11 clearances, five tackles and a goal in her comeback after missing both seasons in 2022 with her second major knee injury.

Teammate Brittany Bonnici (17 disposals) also impressed on her return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

But Melbourne’s spread of contributors was far greater, with Olivia Purcell (19 disposals), Paxy Paxman (18), Lily Mithen (18) and captain Kate Hore (17) all having an impact.

Alyssa Bannan (three goals), Eden Zanker and Shelley Heath (two each) were all dangerous in attack as the Demons made a significant statement in front of 8412 fans.

“It was a good game to start the season,” Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said.

“We felt like we really got challenged and were able to work our way through the game.

“It was two strong teams playing a good brand of footy and hopefully it was a good spectacle for the fans.”

Melbourne opened season eight by unveiling their premiership flag, with retired former captain Daisy Pearce central in proceedings before taking up a role in the television commentary box.

The Demons were in control early but wasted chances in front of goal and trailed by two points at quarter-time as Collingwood threatened to cause an upset.

One of the Magpies’ four first-half goals came from Davey, who celebrated her return with a major from a free kick midway through the second term.

But Melbourne rallied and kicked the next nine goals without reply, with Hore instrumental as they piled on 5.4 to 0.1 in the third quarter.

Demons forward Tayla Harris (13 disposals, one goal) pulled in four contested marks to become the first player in AFLW history to reach 100 across her career.

Sarah Rowe (20 touches) was busy for Collingwood, who lost last season’s leading goalkicker Eliza James to a left ankle injury before halftime.

“We were really happy with our first half but when they got their game going we struggled to stop their momentum,” Magpies coach Steve Symonds said.

“We now know where we sit and our job now is to close that gap by the end of the year.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.