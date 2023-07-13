Demons pull selection shock with axing of Brodie Grundy

Melbourne have pulled a huge selection shock by axing star ruckman Brodie Grundy for their top-four showdown with the Brisbane Lions, while Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas has finally earned an AFL recall.

Grundy was one of the biggest signings of last year’s trade period when he moved from Collingwood to Melbourne to team up with Max Gawn in what was dubbed a ruck dream team.

But Demons coach Simon Goodwin has made the bold move of dropping Grundy for Friday’s clash with Brisbane in favour of young forward Jacob van Rooyen, who has booted 17.4 from 12 games this season.

“We really like the impact that Brodie is having in the ruck, but think he would benefit from more time as a forward,” Melbourne’s football manager Alan Richardson said on Thursday.

“To provide him with this opportunity, he will spend some time in the VFL and focus on refining his forward craft.

“To Brodie’s credit, he is completely aligned and on board with this plan. This is a testament to Brodie’s character and the type of person he is.”

Brisbane have named Lincoln McCarthy and Jarrod Berry to replace the injured James Madden and Deven Robertson (omitted).

Jonas hasn’t been able to get back into Port’s senior side since round 10, but injuries to Trent McKenzie, Charlie Dixon and Jason Horne-Francis have opened the door for his return.

Junior Rioli will miss Saturday’s clash with Carlton at Marvel Stadium for personal reasons, while Ryan Burton and Sam Hayes were dropped among six changes.

Xavier Duursma, Ollie Lord, Scott Lycett, Jackson Mead, and Jase Burgoyne all return for Port.

The Blues have regained ruckman Tom De Koning, but midfielder Matthew Kennedy is out with a knee injury that will sideline him until later this year.

Geelong have been bolstered by the return of star forward Jeremy Cameron from concussion, with Jake Kolodjashnij and Isaac Smith joining him in the side.

Esava Ratugolea and Zach Tuohy have been managed.

The Bombers have brought in Nick Bryan to help cover the loss of suspended ruckman Andrew Phillips, while Dylan Shiel goes out injured.

St Kilda have lost Zaine Cordy, Seb Ross, Max King and Jack Billings to injury.

Josh Battle (concussion) and Brad Hill (knee) return, while Jack Peris, son of Olympic hockey gold medallist and Commonwealth Games athletics champion Nova, has been named for his AFL debut.

The Suns, under interim coach Steven King, will be without the injured Lachie Weller.

Fremantle have been left reeling ahead of Saturday’s match against Collingwood at the MCG after Brennan Cox (ankle), Hayden Young (ankle), Michael Frederick (soreness) and Caleb Serong (suspension) were all ruled out.

Premiership defender Joel Hamling has been named to play for just his third AFL game since the start of 2020, with Corey Wagner, Bailey Banfield and Sam Sturt joining him in the side.

Mason Cox will take on Collingwood’s lead ruck role after Darcy Cameron was ruled out with a back injury.

The Magpies welcome back Steele Sidebottom (knee), Brayden Maynard (shoulder) and Dan McStay (finger), but Will Hoskin-Elliott is out with a broken hand.

Tom Mitchell will be the tactical sub.

Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey return for West Coast’s Sunday encounter with Richmond in Perth.

The Tigers have named Ivan Soldo to replaced suspended ruckman Toby Nankervis.

North Melbourne have lost Griffin Logue (ACL), Jy Simpkin (concussion) and Flynn Perez (knee) for their clash with Hawthorn, while the Hawks welcome back Luke Breust and captain James Sicily.