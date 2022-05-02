AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steven May
Melbourne stars Steven May and Jack Viney will be representing Narrm in the AFL's Indigenous Round. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons to rebrand for AFL Indigenous round

Oliver Caffrey May 2, 2022

Reigning AFL premiers Melbourne hope the historic temporary rebranding of the club to Narrm will prompt a wider discussion about Indigenous issues.

The Demons will switch to the Aboriginal name for the city of Melbourne during Sir Doug Nicholls Round later this month.

Demons leaders have hailed the change as significant with club to continue going by Narrm for Indigenous rounds in the AFL and AFLW beyond this year.

Indigenous Demons great Aaron Davey travelled from Cairns to host the launch on Monday.

Premiership star Steven May, an Indigenous man from Darwin, proudly showed off the Demons’ new jumper.

“It’s something I never really thought was going to happen,” the defender said when asked what it meant for the club to be rebranded as Narrm.

“Extremely proud, but just to be recognised during those two rounds is always special for our friends and family back home.

“We get to wear an Indigenous guernsey and now to be called an Indigenous name like Narrm I think is really special.

“There will be little kids here watching us play, asking their parents what the name means and that will start conversations.

“The flow-on effect from that is huge and the only way we can better is through education, teaching and raising awareness so I think this is another step along the way to fast-track that.”

Narrm will first feature in round 10 at Marvel Stadium when the Demons are away to North Melbourne, before hosting Fremantle at the MCG the following week.

The Demons consulted with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation in rebranding the club, including about the most appropriate way to spell Narrm.

“For me it’s always been spelled Narrm so I think that’s a worthy point to make,” Aunty Joy Wandin Murphy said.

Artist Ky-ya Nicholson Ward was honoured the club had chosen her to design the newest jumper.

“A lot of people don’t know the country that they live on all over Australia so I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” she said.

