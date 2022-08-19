AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Dayne Zorko
Lions' Dayne Zorko (L) gets into a scuffle during the AFL hammering by the Demons at the Gabba. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons want AFL to probe Zorko sledge

Ed Jackson August 20, 2022

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko will find himself under a spotlight as Melbourne expect the AFL to investigate a sledge against Harrison Petty which left the defender in tears at the Gabba.

Petty was visibly emotional during the three-quarter time break, spending some time off the field before returning late in Friday’s 58-point win by the Demons over the Lions at the Gabba.

The incident sparked a heated discussion between Melbourne football manager Alan Richardson and his Brisbane counterpart Danny Daly before the fourth quarter.

Zorko was then confronted by several Demons at full-time before going to Petty and having a long discussion with the 22-year-old.

Demons coach Simon Goodwin would only confirm the sledge was an “inappropriate” comment about a family member of Petty’s.

“We’re going to hand it over to the AFL,” Goodwin said.

“Petts was a bit emotional at three-quarter time. He went away, re-set himself and came back into the game.

“That’s as much detail as we’re going to go into.”

Zorko is no stranger to post-match incidents with opponents after having two run-ins with Suns midfielder Touk Miller in the past.

Miller snubbed the handshake offer extended by the young midfielder after the first Queensland derby in 2019, before then delivering a verbal barrage at the Sun in the return fixture that year before bizarrely following Miller around the field with his hand extended after a brief post-game handshake.

Lions coach Chris Fagan said Zorko’s behaviour may have been sparked by Brisbane’s bad night at the office as the Demons all but extinguished their top-four ambitions – but he defended his leader’s character.

“He’s very passionate about our footy club and he would have been pretty disappointed at what was unfolding and that might have led to some frustration,” Fagan said.

“I’d like to have a look at some vision to have a real accurate feel about that because whilst his leadership might not have been up to standard tonight … he’s been great for us over the last four or five years.

“So I’m not going to cane him for one performance where he was potentially below par.”

The Demons subbed out Luke Jackson with a corked calf late in the win but Goodwin was confident the ruckman wouldn’t miss any game time with next weekend’s bye before finals.

Brisbane, who are almost certain to finish fifth or even sixth on the ladder, lost Jarrod Berry to an ankle complaint while Cam Rayner was placed on report for a first-quarter sling tackle on Demon Ben Brown.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.