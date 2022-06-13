AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ROBERT HUGHES COURT
Hey Dad! actor and convicted child sex offender Robert Hughes is set to leave a Sydney jail. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Deportation of Robert Hughes imminent

AAP June 14, 2022

Disgraced Hey Dad! actor and convicted child sex offender Robert Hughes is set to leave a Sydney correctional facility and be deported to the United Kingdom after being granted parole earlier this month.

The 73-year-old was granted parole on June 2 by the NSW State Parole Authority (SPA), who determined he be released from Long Bay Correctional Facility no later than Tuesday.

The last day Mr Hughes can remain in the custody of NSW Corrective Services is Tuesday.

Hughes renounced his Australian citizenship in 2020, thus becoming a non-lawful citizen requiring deportation upon release.

Australian Border Force, who usually handles the deportation of convicted criminals who are not Australian citizens, told AAP it does not comment on operational matters.

During his parole hearing the SPA said it had been satisfied that after eight years behind bars Mr Hughes’ release was in the interests of the safety of the community.

Hughes, who starred as Martin Kelly in the TV comedy from 1987 to 1994, was previously rejected twice by the SPA.

“The offender has been assessed as below average risk,” SPA chairperson David Frearson and four panel members said.

“He intends to live with his wife and does not intend to seek employment.”

Hughes was jailed in 2014 for 10 years and nine months with a non-parole period of six years, which expired in April 2020.

A jury found him guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mr Hughes continues to deny his crimes despite “overwhelming evidence”.

The victims included his former on-screen daughter Sarah Monahan, who attended his third parole hearing.

“He’s an old man and he’s frail, but they don’t change, and he’s a denier,” Ms Monahan said.

“He still thinks he hasn’t done anything.”

The SPA acknowledged the “profound and deleterious effects on the victims … continue to this day and will probably be lifelong consequences”.

“It must be particularly galling for the victims to observe the offender’s continued and obstinate denials in the face of compelling and overwhelming evidence from multiple witnesses,” it said.

The SPA accepted expert evidence that Hughes was consistently assessed as a below-average risk of sexually reoffending.

This prevented his accessing any sex-offender treatment programs while in custody.

Hughes and his wife had given undertakings that once back in the community he will seek treatment with a clinical psychologist specialising in convicted sex offenders who deny their crimes.

This would assist with his reintegration and reduce his risk of re-offending.

The SPA noted the last of his charged offences took place three decades ago.

“The offences took place in particular settings in which the offender abused his power and his position of trust,” it said.

“He no longer enjoys such power or trust, as a direct consequence of the convictions and the consequent widespread adverse publicity, notwithstanding his defiant denials.”

Australian Border Force advised it will notify UK authorities of Mr Hughes’ imminent return.

He will be monitored in the UK under the Sexual Offences Act “notifications requirements” including reporting to police within three days of his return, and to notify authorities if he intends to stay at a household for more than 12 hours where a child is present.

