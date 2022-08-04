AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
File image of a Veterans Royal Commission hearing.
Organisations that look after benefits and treatment for veterans will testify at the commission. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • veterans affairs

Dept ‘not consulted’ about veteran centres

Ethan James August 4, 2022

An election pledge by the former Morrison government to create six veteran wellbeing centres was made without consulting the relevant department, a royal commission has been told.

About three weeks before the May 2019 federal poll, the coalition announced centres would be established in Darwin, Townsville, Adelaide, Perth, Nowra and Wodonga.

Repatriation Commission deputy president Kate Pope told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide that to her knowledge the Department of Veterans’ Affairs was not consulted on the initiative before it was unveiled.

Ms Pope, whose commission oversees the provision of benefits and treatment for veterans and their families, also said she didn’t believe the government undertook research into the centres before the announcement.

She said she was not aware of the criteria used by the federal government to identify suitable locations.

The six centres, announced in April 2019, formed part of a $63 million package to provide services and support to ex-service personnel.

Funding was provided in the 2021/22 federal budget for additional centres to be set up in Tasmania and southeast Queensland.

The commission was told a lead agency for the program had not yet been locked in for Tasmania.

Ms Pope said a joint-commissioned feasibility study from the state and federal governments was completed in April 2021 but not released until December because of a change in ministers.

Tasmanian veterans’ affairs minister Guy Barnett told the inquiry earlier this week he was unhappy with the delay and was fine with the report being swiftly released as part of the public consultation process.

The commission is holding seven days of hearings in Tasmania, home to more than 17,500 veterans – understood to be the most per capita of any state or territory.

RSL Tasmania chief executive John Hardy on Wednesday told the inquiry it was a major challenge providing veterans with support in the island state due to its isolation.

The commission will on Thursday hear evidence from an Australian Defence Force veteran.

On Friday, it is expected to hear from Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie, who was medically discharged from the army in 2000 and for years pushed for a probe into veteran suicide.

It will hand down its interim report on August 11 after receiving more than 1900 submissions and hearing evidence from hundreds of witnesses.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.