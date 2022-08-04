Dept ‘not consulted’ about veteran centres

An election pledge by the former Morrison government to create six veteran wellbeing centres was made without consulting the relevant department, a royal commission has been told.

About three weeks before the May 2019 federal poll, the coalition announced centres would be established in Darwin, Townsville, Adelaide, Perth, Nowra and Wodonga.

Repatriation Commission deputy president Kate Pope told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide that to her knowledge the Department of Veterans’ Affairs was not consulted on the initiative before it was unveiled.

Ms Pope, whose commission oversees the provision of benefits and treatment for veterans and their families, also said she didn’t believe the government undertook research into the centres before the announcement.

She said she was not aware of the criteria used by the federal government to identify suitable locations.

The six centres, announced in April 2019, formed part of a $63 million package to provide services and support to ex-service personnel.

Funding was provided in the 2021/22 federal budget for additional centres to be set up in Tasmania and southeast Queensland.

The commission was told a lead agency for the program had not yet been locked in for Tasmania.

Ms Pope said a joint-commissioned feasibility study from the state and federal governments was completed in April 2021 but not released until December because of a change in ministers.

Tasmanian veterans’ affairs minister Guy Barnett told the inquiry earlier this week he was unhappy with the delay and was fine with the report being swiftly released as part of the public consultation process.

The commission is holding seven days of hearings in Tasmania, home to more than 17,500 veterans – understood to be the most per capita of any state or territory.

RSL Tasmania chief executive John Hardy on Wednesday told the inquiry it was a major challenge providing veterans with support in the island state due to its isolation.

The commission will on Thursday hear evidence from an Australian Defence Force veteran.

On Friday, it is expected to hear from Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie, who was medically discharged from the army in 2000 and for years pushed for a probe into veteran suicide.

It will hand down its interim report on August 11 after receiving more than 1900 submissions and hearing evidence from hundreds of witnesses.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046