‘Destiny’: Australia’s pitch to Southeast Asian leaders

Australia’s destiny lies in Southeast Asia, Anthony Albanese will tell regional leaders on the final day of an international summit.

The prime minister will outline commitments worth $61.5 million to strengthen connections at the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The package includes funding for a cultural centre, university scholarships, professional placements and cooperation on energy.

English language training will be provided for people in Timor Leste as the nation works towards joining the key regional bloc.

“More than any other part of the world, Southeast Asia is where Australia’s destiny lies,” Mr Albanese will say.

ASEAN delegates pose for a traditional “family photo”. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“This is why we will continue to support your ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and ensure the stability and peace of our region.”

Australia is committed to upholding sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality and independence, Mr Albanese says.

“The regional architecture, with ASEAN at its centre, is vital in pursuing these goals, and for promoting trust and transparency among our nations,” the prime minister will say.

Australia will promise $36.7 million towards creating an ASEAN-Australia Centre in Canberra to build on business, cultural, education and community ties.

Some $12.9 million will be spent on 55 new fellowships for officials from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, in addition to $6.9 million on creating an ASEAN Centre for Climate Change in Brunei.

Other education programs are part of the announcement, including English language training for Timor-Leste to support its path to full ASEAN membership and 75 new scholarships for emerging leaders to study in Australia.

All leaders gathered as a group for the first time late on Tuesday for the traditional “family photo” holding hands with arms crossed.

That was followed by a reception with leaders’ partners, ministers, dignitaries and business heavyweights that featured a performance from Australian singer Jessica Mauboy.

A young child participating in the Welcome to Country approached Mr Albanese, sitting at the prime minister’s feet and chatting to him during the ceremony.

Over the course of the summit Australia has committed more than $2 billion to promote business ties and in excess of $277 million to international development, regional security and measures to combat climate change.