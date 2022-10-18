Diamonds need Cup win to stay alive

Skipper Liz Watson insists the sponsorship firestorm engulfing the Diamonds will be put aside as they strive to keep alive the Constellation Cup series against New Zealand.

The Australians lost the first two matches in the four-Test series so need a win in Melbourne on Wednesday night and also at the Gold Coast on Sunday to be on level pegging.

To wrest back the trophy they must also best the Silver Ferns’ superior aggregate of 12 points after the two losses in New Zealand.

Watson fronted the media in the midst of Netball Australia’s sponsorship saga involving Hancock Prospecting and Indigenous player Donnell Wallam.

The goal shooter isn’t part of the Constellation Cup series and will join the Diamonds next week and make her debut against England.

Watson said they couldn’t blame the sponsor drama for the performances so far.

“I don’t think so – we haven’t performed how we wanted to and New Zealand have been great,” she said.

“It’s on us how we’re playing. It’s not got to do with outside noise and New Zealand are playing really well at the moment.”

The sold-out Melbourne match will be their first on home soil since 2019, while the Diamonds have never lost the Cup in consecutive years, dominating for a seven-year stretch between 2013 and 2019.

The 2020 series was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the Silver Ferns won the trophy in 2021.

“It’s our first game here in over 1000 days I think so it’s really exciting,” Watson said.

“Obviously not the start we wanted in New Zealand but we’re hoping that now we’re on Australian soil we can really power on and still win the Cup.”

Watson said the Diamonds needed to make a statement early and stay on task for the entire match.

Their game two start was an improvement on the opening Test but they fell away in the third quarter with the Kiwis, led by athletic goal shooter Grace Nweke, powering home.

The Australians were still able to blood three news players – defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran, shooter Sophie Dwyer and midcourter Maddy Proud in the 52-48 defeat.

“It’s about that 60 minute performance and getting a start to finish performance,” Watson said.

“Our defenders are doing a great job but we’ve got to help them out.

“Our full court defence is something that we’re focusing on.”

The Australians have lost Sunday Aryang for the John Cain Arena match after the goal defence suffered a calf strain, and have called in veteran Jo Weston, who was initially sitting out the series.