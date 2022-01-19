Diamonds surge to Quad netball title

The Diamonds have turned the tables on England to retain the Quad Series title and exorcise demons ahead of July’s Commonwealth Games.

Australia trailed by one at the final break in a rowdy Copper Box Arena in London, but silenced the home crowd with a dominant 18-5 last term to win the final 58-46.

Australia had coughed up a six-goal lead to draw with England a day earlier, while they relinquished a late four-goal advantage to them in a monumental 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medal match upset loss.

But in London on Thursday (AEDT) it was the Roses who wilted, Australia making a statement in their last Test before July’s Commonwealth Games in nearby Birmingham.

The victory also ensured Australia kept some silverware in their cupboard after losing the World Cup and Constellation Cup trophies to New Zealand in 2019.

“It’s hugely important and this team is very connected to the legacy of the Diamonds in terms of that sustained success,” coach Stacey Marinkovich said after her first title win in charge.

“This is a new group and we have to find a way to contribute to that.

“It was so tight throughout the whole game, we had to be really comfortable in those goal-for-goal moments until you find your opportunity.”

Australia led 4-1 early but England controlled the contest from there, establishing a 14-12 quarter-time lead and maintaining that buffer into the main break.

With England untroubled entering their attacking circle, it was hard to see how the Diamonds could make up ground.

But the injection of Sarah Klau (one intercept, one rebound, seven deflections) worked wonders, the goal keeper ruffling feathers in and outside the circle while player of the match and the tournament, Gretel Bueta, capitalised at the other end.

New mother Bueta, whose husband and son joined her in London, missed just one goal in the final and shot at 96 per cent for the series as Australia won their sixth Quad Series title out of a possible seven.

England coach Jess Thirlby lamented her side’s inability to match Australia’s final-quarter pressure.

“They went up a gear and we just fell apart a little bit,” she said.

“It’s going to hurt losing a game in that nature

“In some ways, in a few weeks, a few months, it won’t do us harm.

“That’s how you get punished at the top level … but you’ve got to be able to take the wins and losses on the chin.”