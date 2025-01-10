Dictator’s daughter agrees to booze ban on flights

The daughter of a former Asian dictator smiled stoically as she faced cameras outside a Sydney court, where she appeared charged over an alleged drunken mid-air assault.

Analisa Josefa Corr, 53, and James Alexander Corr, 45, are accused of causing a significant disturbance aboard a budget airline flight on December 28 from Hobart to Sydney.

Ms Corr is the daughter of former Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Sr and half-sister to the current president.

The Corrs faced Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Friday, where it was agreed their passports would be returned to them, on conditions including they abstain from drinking in airports or on planes.

Ms Corr is accused of assaulting a fellow passenger outside a plane toilet after the couple allegedly consumed alcohol they had brought onto the flight.

She managed a smile as she faced waiting media but refused to answer questions including how much she had drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

After the Jetstar plane landed in Sydney the pair were escorted off and arrested before being taken to a nearby police station and charged.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Michael Antrum agreed on Friday to return the couple’s passports on conditions including that they do not drink on aircraft or at any point of Australian international or domestic departure.

They agreed to deposit $20,000 each with the court, which will be forfeited if they breach the conditions.

Ms Corr’s lawyer, Jasmina Ceic, told the court her client needed her passport to travel overseas for a “project”.

“She’s currently undertaking a project in Indonesia and intends to stay there … until the end of March,” Ms Ceic said.

An online biography for Ms Corr lists her as a professional photographer and the owner of a photography business based in Mermaid Beach, Queensland.

An application by Mr Corr’s lawyer, Rima Dabliz, to have his bail conditions dispensed with entirely was rejected.

However, a condition he continue to reside at a specific residential address was scrapped.

Ms Corr was charged with one count of common assault over the alleged in-flight incident.

Both face two counts of failing to comply with cabin crew safety directions and consuming alcohol not provided by flight assistants.

They previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mr Marcos Sr was president of the Philippines from 1965 until 1986, when he was deposed following the historic pro-democracy “People Power Revolution”.

He was convicted of murdering a political rival of his father’s in 1939, but was acquitted one year later.

Mr Marcos Sr died while in exile in Hawaii in 1989.

His son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr was elected president in 2022.

Jetstar declined to comment on the alleged incident involving the Corrs and did not directly say if they had been blacklisted or would be allowed to fly the airline again.

“We will never tolerate disruptive behaviour on our aircraft,” a spokesman said.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our number one priority.”