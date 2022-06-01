Disgraced Robert Hughes parole decision

Disgraced Hey Dad! actor and convicted child sex offender Robert Hughes will learn whether he will be released from jail on parole after multiple failed attempts.

The NSW State Parole Authority will on Thursday announce their decision after conducting a public hearing for Hughes, who starred as Martin Kelly in the TV comedy from 1987-1994.

Hughes, 73, was sentenced in 2014 to a maximum 10 years and nine months in prison, which is due to expire in January 2025.

He was jailed after a jury found him guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

His former on-screen daughter and victim Sarah Monahan was present for the Parramatta parole hearing last week and said she wanted the child sex offender to know she was present.

“He’s an old man and he’s frail but they don’t change, and he’s a denier, he still thinks he hasn’t done anything.”

While allegations against Hughes were raised in the 1990s, it took a paid television interview by Ms Monahan in 2010 to spark a broad police investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by the actor.

Hughes is making his third attempt at parole following previously failed attempts.

A psychologist found Hughes continued to deny his crimes, and that he was at risk of sexual deviancy.

Some of Hughes’ family also continued to deny his offending, but his partner supported psychological treatment and “keeping children away”.

He renounced his Australian citizenship meaning he would be deported to the UK upon release, where he would not be supervised in the community or compelled to comply with parole conditions.

But Hughes’ legal aid lawyer, Hannah Bruce, argued her client was low risk of sexual reoffending, and that he would be subject to “notification orders” in the UK.

Ms Bruce said Interpol inquiries had confirmed it was not a situation where Hughes would be “completely unmonitored” in the UK.