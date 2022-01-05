Djokovic arrives amid vaccination storm

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has landed in the country amid a political storm over his COVID-19 vaccine status and facing a visa dispute that’s casting more uncertainty over his title defence.

The nine-time champion arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday night only to be embroiled in entry problems as Victoria’s Sports Minister Jaala Pulford confirmed the state government did not support his visa application.

It came after a huge public backlash to Tuesday’s announcement by Djokovic that he’d received a vaccination exemption which allowed him to bid for a record 21st major title in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had already said on Wednesday the Serbian would have to satisfy the federal government, which has responsibility for international visas and was not part of the exemption process.

And when he arrived at Melbourne airport, reports emerged that the 34-year-old had been held up because of a visa error.

The Age newspaper said the federal Border Force had contacted the Victoria state government asking if it would support his application after his team applied for the wrong kind of visa.

Pulford also said in a tweet: “The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.

“We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.”

It was not clear whether the federal government would allow his entry and the Border Force could not be reached for comment.

Morrison had led the chorus that there would be no preferential rules for Djokovic over his exemption, saying: “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

There were also growing demands for Djokovic to clear up any doubts over the reasons for why he’d been given the exemption.

Toni Nadal, the uncle and long-time former coach of Djokovic’s great rival Rafael Nadal, urged him to clarify the situation.

Writing in his newspaper column in El Pais on Wednesday, Nadal said: “I must admit that, until Tuesday’s announcement, I thought that the Serbian player would give up participating in the tournament or that he would get the vaccine.

“The way I understand it, if you have requested and received an exemption then it’s because you must not have been administered any of the authorised [vaccines].

“There are almost six million people who have lost their lives due to this damn virus and many other millions who have received the vaccine.

“I want to think that Novak is no stranger to all this and that he will clear up the doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding.”

Even the great Rod Laver, fearing that Djokovic’s participation on the court named after him at Melbourne Park could see passions running high, wants him the Serb to open up.

“I think it might get ugly. I’d think the Victorian people would be thinking, ‘Yes I’d love to see him play and compete but at the same time, there’s a right way and a wrong way’.

“If he’s got a reason for (the exemption) then … we should know it. Yes, you’re a great player and you’ve performed and won so many tournaments, so it can’t be physical. So what is the problem?”

Australia’s world No.1 Ash Barty said: “”I think it’s a tough one. As we’ve seen a little bit in the last day or so, from the Australian public, I know how hard it has been for Australians… but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last 18 months and two years.

“I understand why they may be frustrated with the decision. Ultimately, I have no interest in speaking about Novak’s medical history. It’s not my decision. Those decisions are made. They’re completely out of my control.”

