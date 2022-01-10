Djokovic back on court after court win

Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic has tweeted his gratitude to the judge who overturned his visa cancellation and was back training on a Melbourne tennis court within hours of the court’s decision.

Djokovic says he remains focused on the Australian Open, but despite a win in court, the 34-year-old Serbian still faces the prospect of deportation less than a week before the first grand slam of the new year.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans,” Djokovic tweeted just after midnight on Tuesday.

Djokovic had an immigration official’s decision to cancel his visa overturned by a Federal Circuit Court judge on Monday, but Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still has discretionary power under the Migration Act to remove him from the country.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” a spokesman for the minister said late on Monday.

At a press conference in Serbia, Djokovic’s family spoke about the injustice of his detention, with his mother Dijana claiming he was “subjected to torture”.

“This is his biggest win in his career. It’s bigger than any of the grand slams he has won,” she said.

His father Srdjan said the court’s decision was a win for free speech and the free world.

“He was there just to do his job. Tennis is his job, his love … and that right they wanted to take away from him,” he said.

Tennis Australia told Djokovic’s lawyers last week they’d need a definitive position on his immigration status by Tuesday in order for him to compete.

The initial decision to cancel his visa was quashed by Judge Anthony Kelly on Monday, after government lawyers conceded the decision made during an early morning immigration interview was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Djokovic was told at 5.20am on Thursday that he had until 8.30am to respond to a notice of intention to cancel his visa.

He was told at 7.42am that his visa was being cancelled.

A transcript of the immigration interview revealed Djokovic’s frustrations at the short time frame. Initially he was granted 20 minutes at 4am to come up with a response.

“I mean you kind of put me in a very awkward position where at four in the morning I can’t call director of Tennis Australia, I can’t engage with anybody from the Victorian state government through Tennis Australia,” he told authorities.

Earlier his lawyer Nick Wood SC said Djokovic had declared before boarding his flight to Australia that he had a medical contraindication for vaccination and had provided evidence in the form of an exemption from Tennis Australia.

Judge Kelly asked: “What more could this man have done?”

Crowds waving Serbian flags have taken to the streets in Melbourne to show their support.