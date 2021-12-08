 Djokovic Open exemption treated equally - Australian Associated Press

Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic is no certainty to defend his Australian Open title, despite being on the entry list. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Djokovic Open exemption treated equally

Melissa Woods December 9, 2021

Tennis Australia won’t be involved in the approval of any medical exemptions for Australian Open players, including defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Tennis Australia and Open boss Craig Tiley said applications for an exemption from the vaccination mandate for January’s tournament would be reviewed by an independent medical panel.

He said that the requests were received anonymously, meaning an application by nine-time champion Djokovic wouldn’t be treated differently to any other.

There was talk that Djokovic had the backing of Tennis Australia to apply for an exemption on medical grounds after repeatedly refusing to reveal his vaccination status.

“There’s a independent panel of medical specialists and they see a blind copy of the medical exemption request,” Tiley told ABC News on Thursday.

“And it’s very specific as to what is eligible or not, and then that goes through that expert panel and they will make a call.

“At this point, it’s in the process of being established so no medical exemptions that have been granted at this point.”

Tiley said there were clear ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) guidelines for an exemption that he considered “different hurdles to cross”.

He said he wasn’t privy to any medical condition that Djokovic may have that would meet the criteria.

“There’s no loophole … international tennis players have exactly the same conditions as everyone coming into Victoria or coming to Australia,” Tiley said.

“There’s no benefit provided to any one of them on any condition and in any circumstance and that’s been made clear to them from the beginning.

“We now are in a position where over six weeks ago only 50 per cent of the tennis playing group globally were vaccinated and now it’s more than 95 per cent.”

Tiley also explained that the Australian Open entry list released Wednesday wasn’t final.

“What was published is a general entry list and as a matter of course, everyone goes on the entry list.

“It’s not a commitment list of about who’s exactly in the draw, that comes in several weeks time.”

