Djokovic supporters outside the Park Hotel quarantine facility
Djokovic fans protested outside his immigration detention hotel as refugee advocates condemned him. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Djokovic spends second night in limbo

Maeve Bannister January 8, 2022

Novak Djokovic has spent the second of an expected four nights in an immigration detention hotel despite outrage from his fans and the Serbian government. 

The tennis great is awaiting his highly anticipated court appearance on Monday when lawyers will attempt to overturn the federal government’s deportation order. 

On Friday Serbia’s foreign affairs ministry hit out at Australia’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa, saying the star was the victim of a political game.

In a statement, Serbian state secretary Nemanja Starovic said the Serbian government did not want to influence the upcoming court case in Australia but wanted Mr Djokovic to be moved to better accommodation in the meantime. 

Mr Djokovic is staying at the Park Hotel in Melbourne’s inner north, known for housing refugees flown from Manus Island and Nauru.

“The Serbian public has a strong impression that Djokovic is a victim of a political game against his will, and that he was lured to travel to Australia in order to be humiliated,” the ministry statement said.

“Novak Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but he was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which causes understandable indignation of his fans and citizens of Serbia.”

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Djokovic was not being held captive in Australia. 

“He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so, and Border Force will facilitate that,” she told ABC News on Friday morning. 

“In relation to other people who are in immigration detention … those people are there because they don’t have a valid visa or they are here illegally in Australia for maybe a number of reasons.”

Meanwhile, around 100 protesters gathered in the street outside the hotel in support of Djokovic on Friday. 

Online material promoting the rally called for the renewal of the No.1’s visa, an end to vaccine passports and what was described as medical “segregation”.

But refugee advocates have condemned Djokovic, and called for the 36 refugees currently detained in the same hotel to be released, saying the tennis star is a risk to their health.

“The fact that all eyes are on the Park Hotel because a wealthy tennis player is in there is outrageous,” activist Omar Hassan said.

“The whole world should have their eyes on this hotel prison in the middle of Melbourne’s CBD because of the refugees who are indefinitely locked up and tortured in there.”

