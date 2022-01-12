AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN NOVAK DJOKOVIC
The saga surrounding whether Novak Djokovic's visa will be cancelled has dragged into a second week. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Djokovic visa decision delayed once again

Andrew Brown January 13, 2022

One week after Novak Djokovic landed in Australia, only to be detained by border officials, uncertainty remains about whether the tennis star will still be allowed to stay in the country.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has again delayed a decision on whether to use discretionary powers to cancel the world No.1’s visa, as he considers evidence provided by Djokovic’s lawyers on the matter.

It comes after Australian Border Force officials cancelled Djokovic’s visa last week for entering the country while unvaccinated, only for the cancellation to be later quashed by a federal court.

“Mr Djokovic’s lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa,” a spokesman for Mr Hawke said.

“Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”

Officials are looking into potential discrepancies on Djokovic’s declaration form, which stated the tennis star did not travel out of the country in the two weeks before his flight to Australia.

Djokovic was filmed playing tennis in Serbia on Christmas Day and was later seen training in Spain on December 31, both in the two-week window.

However, Djokovic has denied he was trying to mislead the government on the form, stating an agent had made an “administrative mistake” while filling out the form.

In a statement posted to social media, the Serbian player also admitted to attending a media interview in Belgrade when he knew he had COVID.

After carrying out a PCR test on December 16, Djokovic attended the interview two days later.

“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” Djokovic wrote.

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, upon reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

The controversy surrounding the decision over whether Djokovic could still be deported comes just four days before the start of the Australian Open.

Since he was freed from immigration detention on Monday, Djokovic has been training at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic is looking to win a record 21st Grand Slam title when the Australian Open begins on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.