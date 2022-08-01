‘Do right thing’: Chalmers urges gas firms

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has urged gas companies to “do the right thing” by the nation’s workers and businesses following the release of a scathing energy report.

In parliament on Monday, Dr Chalmers responded to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s findings, revealing a shortfall will occur in 2023 if all the excess gas produced by exporters was sent overseas.

The federal government has announced the extension of the so-called gas trigger until January 2030, and a notice of intent to invoke the mechanism from next year.

As well, it has opened consultation on reform to the trigger, and negotiations on a new heads of agreement with major gas producers.

“We call on the gas companies to do the right thing by our workers and by our industries,” Dr Chalmers said.

“We can do all this without jeopardising our trade relationships and our reputation as a reliable exporter of energies.

“We’re looking for solutions here, not unnecessary conflict.”

Dr Chalmers said the report contained “sobering reading”.

“Exporters aren’t always meeting the spirit of their obligations to the domestic market under the heads of agreement,” he said.

Industry Minister Ed Husic said gas prices had risen from “a shade under $8 a few years ago per gigajoule to now … the average spot price being around $44”.

“That is a huge increase and the reality is this, we have multinational companies extracting an Australian resource to sell to international clients at a price that is squeezing Australian industry and jobs and something has to be done about it,” he said.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association insists there won’t be a shortfall in gas.

“The ACCC report shows 167 petajoules of uncontracted gas is available for supply into the domestic market next year. This is more than enough gas to ensure that no shortfall occurs,” APPEA acting chief executive Damian Dwyer said.

Meanwhile, opposition energy spokesman Ted O’Brien asked in parliament whether Labor was providing “false hope” by promising before the election to cut energy bills by $275.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would honour its election commitments.