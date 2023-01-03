AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian Medical Association AMA President Professor Steve Robson.
The AMA's Steve Robson says a genuine strategy, not political responses, is needed for COVID-safety. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Doctors demand COVID border rules overhaul

Alex Mitchell January 4, 2023

Australia needs a comprehensive plan for travellers coming into the country as COVID cases threaten to soar across the globe.

Following a federal government decision requiring travellers from China to produce a negative COVID test when departing, Australian Medical Association President Steve Robson says a genuine strategy rather than a “series of political responses” is needed to keep Australians safe.

Despite Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly advising that the requirement was “unnecessary and inconsistent with Australia’s COVID-19 management”, Health Minister Mark Butler went ahead and imposed the measure.

The minister has defended the decision, saying he was acting with “an abundance of caution”.

Professor Robson said it was another example of why a far-reaching plan would hold the country in good stead.

“We really would love to see a comprehensive strategy about how to deal with the COVID situation in the northern hemisphere, at a time when there’s a huge amount of travel going on and almost no mitigations rather than what would look to people like a series of political responses,” he told AAP.

“We want to see a comprehensive strategy that’s informed by public health practice, to just say, ‘what needs to be done to protect Australians at this vulnerable time?'”

Acknowledging Australians were going into their fourth year of COVID, Prof Robson said he understood the fatigue people were feeling but more people would die unless fundamental principles were adopted.

“We’ve just literally come out of the most lethal year of the pandemic by a longshot … we want to see a strategy that’s evidence-based, nimble … and based on good public health principles,” he said.

“We haven’t really heard anything from the government except a plan that really seems cobbled-together … it’s time for this cobbling to stop and coherence to start.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.