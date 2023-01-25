AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Taryn Brumfitt 2023 Australian of the Year
Body image activist Taryn Brumfitt will use her platform as Australian of the Year to spark change. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • award and prize

Documentary maker’s body-positive mission

Andrew Brown January 26, 2023

Documentary maker and body image activist Taryn Brumfitt has vowed to use her new platform as Australian of the Year to spark change in how people see themselves.

The South Australian said she wanted to shift the way people think they look and learn to love the skin they’re in.

“This is not about encouraging obesity, this is not what I do, and this issue is not simply about weight or size, it’s about the way that we feel about all of ourselves,” she said in accepting the award on Wednesday night.

“We weren’t born into the world hating our bodies. This is something the world has taught us.”

The writer and director was honoured for her work leading the Body Image Movement, which aims to teach people to love the skin they’re in.

Her 2016 documentary Embrace, which has been seen by millions around the world, explored why women hated their bodies as well as her own journey of acceptance.

That work led to a companion documentary for children, as well as parenting books and research hubs on the subject.

Brumfitt said it was crucial to work alongside young people in order for them to develop positive attitudes to their bodies from an early age.

“Little Aussies describe their bodies as strong and energetic and powerful and they have genuine love for all the things their bodies can do,” she said.

“This gives me hope that we can get in early and block the shame and despair, create body-image safe environments for them to learn, live and play in and let them live their lives as teens and adults with the freedom that comes from embracing your body, not the illnesses that come with hating them.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian of the Year honour was perfectly timed.

“Unfortunately it must be said we all know people who have been impacted by body-image issues, some in the most drastic way possible,” Mr Albanese said.

“Taryn will make an enormous difference, just as Dylan Alcott has been an extraordinary Australian of the Year over the last 12 months.”

Other winners included Indigenous activist Tom Calma, who took out Senior Australian of the Year, while Socceroo and refugee advocate Awe Mabil was named Young Australian of the Year and Turbans 4 Australia founder Amar Singh received the Local Hero award.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.