Stock picture of a greyhound wearing a muzzle.
A parliamentary inquiry is looking into the greyhound racing industry in New South Wales. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • dog racing

Dog racing commission funder faces inquiry

Jack Gramenz September 16, 2022

The head of the governing body for greyhound racing in NSW will face a final hearing in the parliamentary inquiry into the state’s dog-racing watchdog.

Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Robert Macaulay and greyhound development and advocacy general manager Alicia Fuller will face the committee at a hearing on Friday.

Their evidence will be followed by testimony from the director of race-tipping company CG Insight.

The inquiry is focused on the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC), which is responsible for regulating racing and the industry as well as investigating welfare and integrity concerns.

Friday’s hearing is the inquiry’s eighth and final before it is set to conclude late next month.

Committee chair Robert Borsak, of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, said the hearing would explore issues and concerns relating to the commission and the role it plays in the racing industry.

“The committee has invited Greyhound Racing NSW to offer their insights and perspective on GWIC, including how the commission operates, its role as the independent regulatory body, its capacity to protect the integrity of greyhound racing, and its relationship with Greyhound Racing NSW,” he said.

The commission started in July 2018 following a recommendation from a reform panel after a live-baiting and euthanasia scandal that almost ended the industry in New South Wales.

Former premier Mike Baird announced and then abandoned a ban on greyhound racing in 2016.

The integrity commission’s overall effectiveness as well as its policies, procedures and overarching principles are being scrutinised, as is whether appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in response to industry breaches.

Greyhound Racing NSW’s relationship with the commission and industry participants, and its funding are also being examined.

The commission is primarily focused on welfare and regulation, and its costs are borne by the governing body.

