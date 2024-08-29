AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marcus Bontempelli.
For the first time in his AFL career, Marcus Bontempelli has been named All-Australian captain. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Dogs star Bontempelli named All-Australian skipper

Shayne Hope August 29, 2024

Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli has been named All-Australian captain as Melbourne ruck star Max Gawn joined an elite group of players with his seventh selection in the team of the year.

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps was named vice-captain to fellow Brownlow Medal contender Bontempelli, who earned his sixth All-Australian blazer.

Minor premiers Sydney are well represented with four players – Errol Gulden, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney – in the side, which was selected on the basis it was going to play in a match.

No other club had more than two representatives.

Gulden and Collingwood midfield star Nick Daicos were picked on the wings, meaning there was no room for Hawthorn’s specialist wingman Massimo D’Ambrosio to complete his rags to riches tale with a first blazer.

Cripps’ Blues teammate Jacob Weitering finally broke through for his first selection, named at full-back.

Weitering was one of seven players picked for the first time alongside Nick Blakey, Chad Warner, Jake Waterman, Jesse Hogan, Dylan Moore and Adam Treloar.

Hogan was named at full-forward after a career-best season in which he kicked 69 goals from 23 games and was a clear winner of the Coleman Medal.

Waterman also had a career-best campaign in 2024, recovering from serious illness which threatened to derail his career before starring for West Coast with 53 goals in 20 games.

Gawn edged out North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri for the ruck position and is now one of 10 players in the history of the game with at least seven All-Australian selections.

Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn.
 Tristan Xerri (L) and Max Gawn (R) contest the ruck during the match between North and the Demons. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS 

Gawn matches Wayne Carey, Stephen Silvagni and current All-Australian selector Nathan Buckley with seven blazers each.

The record is eight, held jointly by Gary Ablett Snr, Gary Ablett Jnr, Patrick Dangerfield, Lance Franklin, Robert Harvey and Mark Ricciuto.

Six players retained their All-Australian places after being named in last year’s team: Dan Houston, Caleb Serong, Zak Butters, Daicos, Gulden and Bontempelli.

Port Adelaide defender Houston was named despite receiving a five-match suspension for his high bump on Adelaide’s Izak Rankine during this month’s fiery Showdown.

2024 ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM:

FB: Nick Blakey (Sydney), Jacob Weitering (Carlton), Luke Ryan (Fremantle)

HB: Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions), Jeremy McGovern (West Coast), Dan Houston (Port Adelaide)

C: Errol Guldon (Sydney), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs – captain), Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

HF: Chad Warner (Sydney), Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

FF: Jake Waterman (West Coast), Jesse Hogan (GWS), Dylan Moore (Hawthorn)

FOLL: Max Gawn (Melbourne) Patrick Cripps (Carlton – vice-captain), Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

I/C: Lachie Whitfield (GWS), Lachie Neale (Brisbane Lions), Adam Treloar (Western Bulldogs), Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

