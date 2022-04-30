AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Celebrating Canterbury Bulldogs players.
Josh Addo-Carr (r) scored two tries in the first half of Canterbury's win over the Sydney Roosters. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Dogs upset Roosters, end NRL losing streak

Margie McDonald April 30, 2022

A first-half double from Josh Addo-Carr has helped end Canterbury’s six-match losing run and inflict back-to-back defeats on the Sydney Roosters.

And it was certainly heart-in-the-mouth stuff on Saturday night at Accor Stadium.

A Joseph Suaalii try to level scores with three minutes left was disallowed by the bunker when replays showed the Roosters winger’s right foot brushing the touchline, and the Bulldogs held on for a heartfelt 16-12 win.

While Canterbury’s players deserve the credit for getting just their second win in eight rounds, it’s uncertain who gets the off-field plaudits – head coach Trent Barrett or head of football Phil Gould.

The club has been in the headlines this week after Gould delivered the players a huge spray after the Brisbane thrashing and took over a training session. Whatever the wash-up, the Bulldogs sent the majority of the crowd into raptures with tireless defence and some eye-catching attack.

There was no second-half capitulation like there was against the Broncos a week ago with four unanswered tries.

Off the back of 60 per cent possession, Addo-Carr’s double means he’s now crossed for five tries in three games.

Perhaps the co-captaincy with Luke Thompson in the absence of veteran skipper Josh Jackson, suited Addo-Carr. The man dubbed ‘The Foxx’ out-smarted markers Luke Keary and Joey Manu close to the line to score his first, then raced 85 metres for his second after intercepting a Sam Walker pass.

The Roosters were staring at a scoreless first half for the third time this season before a little Keary magic unfolded in the 38th minute. He sent a pinpoint ball to the north-eastern corner where the 196cm frame of Suaalii was waiting for his first NRL try of 2022.

It was enough to give some respectability to the halftime scoreline for the 2018 and ’19 premiers, who hadn’t lost to the Bulldogs since 2016.

James Tedsco continued the fightback after the halftime break, busting through a flimsy Matt Dufty-Ava Seumanufagai tackle for 10-8.

But the Bulldogs’ reply had sting. First Matt Burton kicked a 40-20 and then Dufty redeemed himself with an over-the-top pass for Jayden Okunbor to score.

A 73rd-minute four-pointer to Sitili Tupouniua gave the Roosters a chance to steal the win, but it wasn’t to be.

No-one tried harder than Tedesco who ended up with 24 runs for 301 metres, one try, one line-break and 11 tackle-busts.

But several Dogs certainly left their mark. Halfback Kyle Flanagan made 20 tackles without a miss in the first game against his old club since they let him go at the end of the 2020 season.

Another off-season star recruit alongside Addo-Carr was Flanagan’s halves partner Burton, who had 18 kicks for 662 metres.

