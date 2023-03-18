Dolphins debate challenge as Kaufusi clobbered by ban

The Dolphins have been rocked ahead of the ‘Battle for Brisbane’ with enforcer Felise Kaufusi facing a minimum three-game suspension.

Kaufusi has inspired the undefeated Dolphins with his uncompromising defence in the opening three rounds of the NRL but has been pinged by the match review committee with a grade-two charge for dangerous contact on Jackson Hastings in Friday’s 36-20 win over Newcastle.

With an early guilty plea, Kaufusi will face a three-game suspension as it is his third offence – he will be sidelined for four if he fights charge and is found guilty by the panel.

The loss of Kaufusi will be a huge blow for the unbeaten Dolphins, who face cross-town rivals Brisbane next Friday night at an expectant Suncorp Stadium.

Asked whether the club would consider challenging the charge, Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett told AAP on Saturday they would make a call in the next 48 hours.

“We will worry about that on Monday. No decision has been made,” Bennett said.

“We have just been told (about the charge) and we have until 11 o’clock on Monday to decide. We will go from there.”

In his post-match press conference, Bennett focused more on Kaufusi’s mistakes in the game than his sin-binning for the hit on Hastings.

“I’m more concerned with his three dropped balls than anything else,” Bennett said.

“He wants to stay out of my way for a couple of days. I have no doubt he won’t be happy to see my face.”

The 30-year-old Kaufusi rocked Sydney Roosters hooker Brandon Smith with a rib-crunching tackle in round one that spurred his side to a famous season-opening victory.

His defence came to the fore again in round two, with another monster tackle on Canberra’s Hudson Young.

Meanwhile, Roosters centre Joey Manu faces a minimum one-game suspension after being charged for a grade two careless high tackle in the Sydney Roosters’ 20-18 win over South Sydney on Friday night.

Manu collected Isaiah Tass in the 77th minute as the Rabbitohs centre neared the tryline with the Roosters clinging on for a drama-charged derby win.

The Kiwi international’s hit sparked a melee and Manu spent the remainder of the game in the sin bin.

The Roosters have a bye in round four before a game against Parramatta on Thursday week.

If Manu contests the charge and is found guilty, he faces a two-game suspension.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii escaped punishment for a shoulder charge on the Rabbitohs’ Campbell Graham.

Fletcher Baker, Cody Walker and Michael Chee Kam face $1000 fines from the judiciary after being placed on report in the clash.