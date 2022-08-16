AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Australia wants good relations with China but will protect its own interests, Anthony Albanese says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Don’t suspend beef imports, PM tells China

Dominic Giannini and Liv Casben
August 16, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says China should not use foot and mouth disease as an excuse to stop importing Australian beef. 

Australia is free of the contagious animal virus but remains on high-alert given outbreaks in Indonesia and its spread into Bali, a popular tourist destination for Australians.

“We’re acting on the foot and mouth disease, we’ve acted very strongly,” Mr Albanese told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“There’s no indication that it (biosecurity) has not been successful here in Australia.”

The prime minister’s assurance follows a Chinese media outlet reporting Beijing had banned Australian beef imports over foot and mouth fears. Other publishers branded the report as incorrect.

A representative of Australia’s agriculture minister Murray Watt played down the report in comments provided to AAP.

“We are aware of rumours,” they said in a statement. 

“The Australian embassy in Beijing has been in contact with China customs and no formal notification has been issued.” 

The statement said government officials are receiving reports consignments are clearing as normal.

Mr Albanese again called on China to remove trade sanctions against a range of Australian products.

“There is no justification for any of the economic sanctions that have been put in,” he said.

“They are contrary to both the spirit and the detail that are there in the trade agreements that we have with China and the sanctions should be withdrawn.”

Mr Albanese did not directly address whether Australia should brace for further Chinese sanctions or tariffs following Canberra’s support for Taiwan and freedom of navigation exercises in the Taiwan Strait as tensions escalate.

“We should have good relations and co-operate with China wherever we can,” he said.  

“But we will stand up for Australian interests where we must.”

