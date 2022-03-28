Dragons’ George Burgess free to play: NRL

George Burgess will be allowed to continue playing in the NRL for St George Illawarra while he waits to face court on a charge of sexual touching.

Burgess did not play in the Dragons’ loss to Cronulla last Thursday, after being charged days earlier over an alleged incident involving a woman known to him on March 8.

It came as both the NRL and Dragons awaited more details on the allegation and charge, before making a call on whether he would be subject to the no-fault stand-down policy.

The NRL on Monday opted against imposing the rule, with Burgess’ charge only carrying a maximum sentence of five years and below the 11-year threshold.

“So as not to prejudice Burgess’ criminal proceedings case, the NRL will wait the outcome of that case before taking any action for possible breaches of NRL rules,’ the NRL said in a statement.

“The decision in no way forms a judgement on the allegations against Burgess which are serious and the NRL reserves the right to impose a no-fault stand down in the future.”

It means the England international will be free to face Parramatta on Sunday if selected.