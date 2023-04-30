Dragons loss to Bulldogs piles more pressure on Griffin

Anthony Griffin’s future as St George Illawarra coach is looking increasingly dire after the Dragons slumped to a fourth straight loss with an 18-16 defeat to Canterbury.

Already under pressure to keep his job, Griffin watched on as the Dragons failed to take their chances late in a match of missed opportunities in Wollongong.

The Dragons’ board is due to meet again next month, with the off-contract Griffin’s future certain to be on the agenda.

This loss to an injury-ravaged Canterbury side coming off three straight defeats of their own was the last thing Griffin needed.

After two years out of the finals under the embattled coach, the Dragons are now 15th on the ladder with two wins from eight games.

Already, making the finals would take a minor miracle.

The Dragons have refused to put a deadline on a coaching decision, confident they will know when the time is right to decide whether to re-sign Griffin or not.

St George Illawarra have the last-placed Wests Tigers next Sunday at Magic Round, and a defeat there could be enough for the Dragons board to make a decision.

Dragons captain Ben Hunt pointed out on Sunday that the same questions had existed around Griffin’s future since the pre-season, when asked if he feared for his coach.

Griffin cut short the answer.

“I don’t think you need to get him to answer anything like that,” Griffin said.

“He has answered that enough.”

More frustrating for Griffin is that the Dragons could so easily be in a different position.

Sunday’s loss marked the fourth week in a row his team have scored as many or more tries than their opposition, but still tasted defeat.

After they trailed 18-10 just before the hour mark, the Dragons got themselves back in the match with Canterbury second-rower Corey Waddell in the sin bin for a professional foul.

Making use of the extra number, Hunt and Talatau “Junior” Amone combined on the right edge before the latter put on a slick cut-out pass for Max Feagai to cross.

But from there, the Dragons failed to take their opportunities.

They enjoyed the bulk of possession late in the match, but their afternoon was best summed with 10 minutes to go when they barely moved the ball in a set on the Bulldogs line and a Hunt offload eventually went to ground.

“It’s terribly frustrating,” Griffin said.

“They were very good and very committed, we had our chances. It’s frustrating, but we just weren’t good enough in key areas at vital times.”

The Dragons’ other issues came from inside the Bulldogs’ half defensively.

Two of Canterbury’s tries came from long distance when Jake Averillo twice went 80 metres to score from Braidon Burns passes, stepping past Tyrell Sloan both times.

On another occasion, Josh Reynolds kicked a ball on the third tackle from within his own 10 metres and put the Bulldogs into clear air.

Reynolds and Matt Burton were both impressive in the halves in the opening 30 minutes, before teenage debutant Karl Oloapu joined Burton and showed some promise at five-eighth.

“I’m really happy for Karl that he got to experience a win, and a special win at that,” Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo said.

“I think he did pretty well tonight, and I am keen to keep exploring that with him. He is going to learn a lot out of tonight as well.”