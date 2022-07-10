AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shane van Gisbergen celebrates his Townsville Supercars double.
Reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen has claimed back-to-back Supercars win in Townsville. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • motor racing

Drama in van Gisbergen Supercars double

Fraser Barton July 10, 2022

Shane van Gisbergen says there is no bad blood between himself and Supercars championship rival Anton De Pasquale despite a last-corner collision in the NTI Townsville 500.

The New Zealander won back-to-back races at Reid Park after a chaotic finish saw the Supercars star hunted down in the final laps with drama ensuing as the chequered flag was waved. 

Van Gisbergen led his championship rival in a blistering end to Sunday’s race with De Pasquale throwing everything at the New Zealander in the dying stages.

As van Gisbergen’s Red Bull rounded the final corner, De Pasquale came roaring along the inside and collected the middle of his rival’s car.

De Pasquale attempted to redress the lead as van Gisbergen sat right behind him on the finish the line, going over in second place.

But race officials handed De Pasquale a five-second time penalty to give the race to to reigning champion van Gisbergen.

Adding to the drama was van Gisbergen brushing off his rival when approached in pit lane after the race.

After some time to cool off, van Gisbergen told reporters it was an interesting shift in dynamic going from hunter to the hunted on Sunday.

“It’s not something I’ve felt for a while and not being strong at the end of a race – that’s normally our strength,” van Gisbergen said.

“It was pretty obvious he mucked up – watching the onboard he locked the left one straight away and missiled into me.

“But I dont feel bad because he had a go. I’ve got nothing wrong with that.”

With the win, the 33-year-old Kiwi registered a maximum 300 points from both races that all but cements him driver as next in line as king of the north.

He now only trails former teammate Jamie Whincup (12) with 10 wins at the circuit. 

Unlike Saturday’s race, van Gisbergen didn’t need to channel his inner cowboy and lasso his competitors one by one before roaring home to victory.

Starting fourth on the grid behind two Shell V-Power drivers and pole-sitter Cameron Waters, the New Zealander narrowly avoided some first lap carnage before pitting just before De Pasquale.

Shell V-Power reacted immediately by bringing in car 11, but they rued the mistake of taking too much fuel on as the pair went side by side down the straight and the Red Bull driver crisscrossed into the lead.

He grew his advantage enough before his second stop and shift to super soft tyres, before the carnage of the final corner. 

The win caps off a stellar weekend for the championship leader after missing out in Darwin’s previous leg.

Van Gisbergen has now won seven of the past nine races at Townsville’s Reid Park circuit with Triple Eight Racing winning their 22nd since 2009.

Cameron Waters rounded out the podium after an electric battle with Chaz Mostert that matched the one-two finishers for intensity.

But the drive of the day went to Will Davison after suffering a flat tyre on lap one before battling back from last to finish seventh. 

SUPERCARS RACE 20 RESULT

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

2. Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing) +4.498

3. Cameron Waters (Monster Energy Racing) +6.140

4. James Courtney (Snowy River Caravans) +12.741

5. Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1™ Optus Racing) +14.097

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) 1881 pts

2. Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing) 1607 pts

3. Cameron Waters (Monster Energy Racing) 1551 pts

4. Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing) 1521 pts

5. Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1™ Optus Racing) 1302 pts

