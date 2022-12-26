AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andoo Comanche soon after the start of the Sydney to Hobart race.
Andoo Comanche took a penalty turn soon after the start of the Sydney to Hobart race. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Dramatic start to Sydney to Hobart

Adrian Warren December 26, 2022

Supermaxis Andoo Comanche and Hamilton Island Wild Oats have each opted to take a penalty turn inside the first 20 minutes of the most action-packed start to the Sydney to Hobart race in recent memory.

Watched by a large spectator fleet, the drama unfolded in the first couple of minutes of racing, as the fleet of 109 set out in northerly breezes of around 15 knots.

Line honours favourite Andoo Comanche took her penalty turn inside the first few minutes with the suggestion she might have hit a mark.

The boat was later seen flying a protest flag.

Oats took their penalty turn later but only after a debate between skipper Mark Richards and other senior crew members. The reason for the turn was not immediately apparent.

Inside the first few minutes some boats came perilously close to each other as they jockeyed for advantage.

LawConnect took an early lead as the race settled down after a frantic start, which took place in glorious sunshine after heavy early morning fog on Sydney Harbour had raised concerns over visibility. 

