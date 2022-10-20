AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF crews work to sandbag Campaspe Esplanade in Echuca, Victoria.
Makeshift levees may not be enough to stop predicted floodwaters in Echuca, the SES warns. Image by Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS
  • emergency incident

Drenched Vic towns prepare for more rain

Tara Cosoleto October 21, 2022

Rain and isolated thunderstorms could deliver up to 30 millimetres of rain for already drenched parts of northern Victoria.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the downpour will lash the state on Friday, with flood warnings still in place for much of Victoria’s north.

The low-pressure system will be followed by more rain over the weekend for central and eastern parts of the state.

“We know the threat is not over,” Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes told reporters on Thursday.

“There is more rain. The message remains to stay vigilant.”

In Echuca and the smaller towns of Barmah and Lower Moira, residents are still being told to evacuate with the Murray River expected to peak from Friday. 

There are concerns the river will surpass the 1993 flood level of 95 metres.

In Echuca, locals have spent days building a two-kilometre makeshift flood levee through the town to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

But the sandbag wall may not be enough to stop the predicted floodwaters, Tim Wiebusch from the State Emergency Service said.

“There is still an emergency warning to evacuate immediately,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We can’t emphasise this enough. We don’t issue these warnings lightly.”

Kerang residents have been told it is too late to leave after a bridge connecting the town to a major highway was closed on Wednesday night.

The town centre is expected to be protected by its flood levee but up to 50 properties could still be inundated from Friday.

Rochester and Murchison residents are being told it’s not safe to return to the small towns because of dangerous flood levels and road closures.

Eighteen volunteers from the Queensland SES have been deployed across Victoria, while up to 400 ADF personnel are also helping with sandbag distribution and doorknocking.

The state government on Thursday announced $6.5 million for health protection measures in flooded communities, including free Japanese encephalitis vaccines.

Two hundred hospital staff and 20 pharmacists will also be sent to Victoria’s flood-ravaged regions for the next three months to help the worst-affected public heath units.

