AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Scott Drinkwater
Scott Drinkwater has signed a new contract at North Queensland keeping him at the Cowboys 'til 2027. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Drinkwater inks long-term Cowboys deal

Fraser Barton September 2, 2022

Scott Drinkwater has shattered the hopes of swooping rival NRL clubs and will remain at North Queensland through to 2027 after inking a four-year extension.

The 25-year-old’s form at fullback this season is one of the main reasons behind the club playing finals football for the first time since 2017.

His mercurial running game has seen him register 10 tries and 14 try assists in just 19 games after starting the season as a reserve.

But his long-term extension shuts down any hopes he would test the market on November 1 and remains an integral member of the spine for Todd Payten’s team.

“Drinky is an extremely talented footballer with a skill set not many players in the competition possess,” North Queensland general manager of football Micheal Luck said.

“He has been fantastic for us this year and today’s announcement is a show of faith that we believe he will be an integral member of our spine for a long time.

“We were thrilled with how he responded to Todd and our coaching staff’s challenges to him over the off season and he has now become one of the better ball players in the competition whether he is playing fullback or five-eighth.

“We have tried to build our squad around good people and Drinky is just that. His energy and enthusiasm lift any room he walks into and we’re excited he will be playing out the majority of his career in a Cowboys jersey.”

Drinkwater has appeared in 69 games across four seasons since arriving at the Cowboys midway through 2019.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.