Jack Russell terriers, three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy.
Two dogs have been found dead and dumped by a road after being stolen in rural Victoria. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  crime, law and justice

Driver hunted over theft and killing of two dogs

Callum Godde July 19, 2023

Two dogs have been found dead and dumped by the roadside after being stolen from a rural Victorian property.

The Jack Russell terriers, three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy, were outside a property at Moliagul, about 60km west of Bendigo, with their owner on Sunday when a ute pulled up.

The driver of the white ute, which had a damaged tray, opened the door and stole the dogs before fleeing.

A member of the public discovered the dogs dead along the side of the Wimmera Highway about 6km away on Monday.

Police have released an image of a similar-style white ute and are calling for help to track down the driver.

