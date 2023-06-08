AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rising petrol prices
Motorists are being warned to shop around for fuel bargains before the King's Birthday long weekend. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Drivers face pump pain as profits fuel inflation debate

Poppy Johnston June 8, 2023

Petrol prices are set to surge above $2 a litre this long weekend as new details emerge about what is really driving inflation.

Motorists have been urged to sniff around for bargains before the King’s Birthday break, with analysis uncovering as much as 45 cents difference between the cheapest and most expensive fuel.

Capital city drivers are paying $1.91 a litre, on average, with prices already breaking $2 in many pockets of Sydney.

Compare the Market energy expert Chris Ford said the city was already working through the upswing of its fuel cycle, with the average price $1.95 a litre.

The growth phase of Melbourne’s cycle is also under way but Mr Ford said it was still possible to secure a low price.

“However, we don’t expect these prices to stick around, with the city-wide average for Unleaded 91 currently at $1.98,” he said.

Households are already feeling the squeeze without the unwelcome surge in fuel prices, with fresh evidence corporate profits are contributing significantly to higher consumer prices.

Think tank The Australia Institute and unions have been arguing companies have been charging more than their growing input costs and pushing up inflation and this was doing more to drive up prices than expanding worker pay packets.

The Reserve Bank and Treasury have cast doubt on this suggestion, with both arguing outside the mining sector, corporate profits bear little responsibility for Australia’s inflation problem.

A deep dive into the issue by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found profits were doing more to push up inflation than wages in Australia, especially when inflation first started rocketing last year.

The research by the major international economic body noted Australia’s labour costs have recently lifted and are now contributing a much larger share to the overall inflation picture but still not quite as much as corporate profits. 

The analysis of several major economies found profits and labour costs were contributing to inflation in a manner not seen since the 1970s.

But inflation was much higher five decades ago because of much stronger wage pressures. 

Most of the higher profits stemmed from the mining and utilities sectors, the OECD researchers noted, including in commodity-exporting economies such as Australia.

The Australia Institute director Jim Stanford said companies in Australia and overseas were taking advantage of the disruptions and shortages during the pandemic to push up profit margins beyond normal levels.

Dr Stanford said the Reserve Bank was blind to the role of corporate profits in driving inflation.

“The RBA continues to ignore the role of profits in driving prices, while doubling down on its determination to suppress wage growth,” he said.

Australia’s central bank, which opted for another interest rate hike this week, has flagged high unit labour costs as a risk to its plan to return inflation to target.

But Governor Philip Lowe maintains he is more worried about sluggish productivity growth than big increases to nominal wages.

The aggressive policy tightening is clearly starting to weigh on the economy, with Deloitte Access Economics partner David Rumbens warning of a “consumer recession” later this year.

Australia is already experiencing a retail recession – two quarters in a row of declining spending in inflation-controlled terms – and Mr Rumbens says the nation could soon have a similar pullback in services as well as goods.

Also on Thursday, official data showed Australia’s trade surplus dipping to $11.1 billion in April from $14.8b in March.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.