AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Curtain University student Seamus Anderson
Seamus Anderson and his team were able to find the meteorite within four days of arriving on site. Image by SUPPLIED
  • science and technology

Drone used to locate fallen WA meteorite

AAP March 19, 2022

Thousands of small meteorites are thought to hit Earth’s surface each year, but for every impact witnessed almost 800 space rock chunks land in oceans or remote landscapes and go unnoticed.

A young Australian researcher last year came up with what he reckoned to be a sound method for locating fallen meteors more efficiently, accurately and often.

Putting his money where his mouth was, Curtain University graduate student Seamus Anderson went out and pinpointed the exact spot of a freshly fallen sample on WA’s vast Nullarbor Plain in April.  

He and his search party unearthed the meteorite fragment on remote Kybo cattle station by referencing its whereabouts from drone footage and then using artificial intelligence to scan the landing area.

The uni’s Space Science and Technology Centre is satisfied the find demonstrates the potential to recover vastly more meteorites, particularly those observed as they fall through the atmosphere.

“A camera-fitted drone flies over and collects images of the fall zone, which are transferred to our field computer where an algorithm scans each image for meteorites and features that resemble them,” Mr Anderson said.

“Although our algorithm was ‘trained’ on data collected from past searches, we brought with us previously recovered meteorites and imaged them on the ground … to create local data to further train the algorithm.”

While searches would usually involve a group of people covering a large predicted impact area on foot, the Anderson method only needs a tenth of the labour and time and has a much higher success rate.

The Kybo rock was traced to its impact point within four days of the crew’s arrival at the property.

Mr Anderson says meteorites tracked by Curtain’s Desert Fireball Network give a geologic sample of where they originate from, contributing to an overall understanding of the geology of the solar system.

“New solutions such as our drone technique help make investments in space science and the study of meteorites more cost-effective and impactful,” he said.

It’s hoped the study of meteorites will help source rare and valuable elements like cobalt, which is crucial for making modern batteries.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.