Fijiana Drua
Newcomers Fijiana Drua are the Super W champions after beating NSW Waratahs in the grand final. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Drua win Super W title in unbeaten season

Murray Wenzel April 23, 2022

The Fijiana Drua have fought back to end the NSW Waratahs’ long reign of Super W dominance and cap an unbeaten debut season with the title.

The Drua scored six tries to four in Saturday’s grand final at AAMI Park but kicked only one conversion, with Vitalina Naikore’s third try seven minutes from fulltime proving the difference in the 32-26 win.

The newcomers were pushed further than at any point in a dominant season, Waratahs hooker Natalie Delamere scoring a hat-trick of tries her own in Melbourne. 

