The marble containing the illegal drugs.
More than 1800kg of the drug ice was found hidden in marble stone being shipped into Port Botany. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Drugs worth $1.6 billion seized in NSW

AAP August 26, 2022

A massive haul of the drug “ice”, with an estimated street value of $1.6 billion, has been seized in NSW in the largest discovery of its kind in Australia.

Last month, Australian Border Force officers homed in on a number of sea cargo containers that arrived at Port Botany in Sydney.

They found 748kg of methylamphetamine concealed in marble stone.

NSW Police strike force investigators later arrested and charged three men, aged 24, 26 and 34, who remain before the court.

Then last week, ABF examined more containers at Port Botany and found another 1060kg of methylamphetamine also concealed marble stone.

In total, more than 1800kg of the drug “ice” – with an estimated potential street value of more than $1.6 billion – was seized.

This is Australia’s largest seizure of the drug, NSW Police said in a statement.

Authorities will provide more details at a press conference in Sydney on Friday.

