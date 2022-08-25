Drugs worth $150m found in imported car

More than $150 million worth of the drugs ice and cocaine have been found in a vintage Bentley in a shipping container at Sydney’s Port Botany.

The container carrying the 1960 vintage Bentley S2 arrived on a ship from Canada earlier this month.

The car underwent an X-ray and examination and authorities found 161kg of methylamphetamine and 30kg of cocaine hidden behind the headlights.

On Thursday, NSW Police executed a search warrant at Rooty Hill in Sydney’s west and arrested and charged two men aged 20 and 23.

A third man, 25, was arrested and charged in Ballina in the Northern Rivers region during a vehicle stop after police found 2.2kg of ice and more than $1.1 million in cash.

All three men were refused bail to appear at local courts on Friday.