AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mark Latham and Pauline Hanson
Senator Pauline Hanson has called time on Mark Latham's reign as leader of One Nation's NSW branch. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Dumped Latham accuses Hanson of One Nation takeover

Luke Costin and Samantha Lock
August 14, 2023

Mark Latham has accused Pauline Hanson of staging a Queensland takeover of One Nation’s NSW branch after she dumped him from the state party leadership for poor election results.

The party’s federal executive, led by Senator Hanson, installed a new state executive last week after One Nation failed to replicate its 2019 NSW election successes at the March poll.

The fresh leadership, which includes Senator Hanson, would examine the structure and campaign abilities of the state party, a spokesman for the senator told AAP on Monday.

The federal party had also declared Mr Latham’s position as state parliamentary leader vacant, he said.

“Nobody has been sacked from the party as such,” the spokesman said.

He declined to comment on how Mr Latham took the news.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Latham accused Senator Hanson of mounting a “Queensland takeover” and filling the state executive with interstate people “who did not lift a finger to help” in the NSW campaign.

The firebrand MP also hit out at a “bizarre” attempt to abolish the party’s parliamentary leadership position, saying the role was a matter for him and the party’s two other NSW representatives, Rod Roberts and Tania Mihailuk.

“The Queensland takeover is not about performance, it is about money,” he said.

While One Nation’s statewide upper house vote fell from 6.9 per cent to 5.9 per cent in March, Mr Latham said the figure was well ahead of the Senate result for NSW at the 2022 federal election after a campaign Senator Hanson headed.

“In Queensland, (Senator) Hanson’s Senate vote fell by three per cent and she only just scraped in for re-election,” Mr Latham said.

“If she is worried about under-performance, her best solution is to buy a mirror.”

The move to oust Mr Latham is an escalation of tensions between the former Labor leader and Senator Hanson after his homophobic slur towards a fellow state parliamentarian in March.

The new executive of the NSW branch would conduct a comprehensive review focused on the relationship between the organisation and parliamentary wings of the party, Senator Hanson’s spokesman said.

“When Senator Hanson is confident the organisation and parliamentary wings of the party have established an effective, strong and collaborative working relationship under her leadership, she will consider opening the position of NSW parliamentary leader for nominations,” her spokesman said.

Mr Latham was the face of the party’s state election campaign in March after resigning from the seat he won in 2019 in an attempt to win the party another two positions.

One Nation slightly grew its vote in lower house contests but went backward from its 2019 result in the Legislative Council, its main avenue to influence.

The result was enough to elect Mr Latham to a fresh eight-year term but not an additional MP.

Former Labor MP Tania Mihailuk filled the final four years of the seat Mr Latham won in 2019.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.