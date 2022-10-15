AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Durston (far left) wins the $5 million Caulfield Cup.
Durston (far left) produced a late flourish to beat Gold Trip in the $5 million Caulfield Cup. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • horse racing, harness racing

Durston wins the $5 million Caulfield Cup

Warwick Barr October 15, 2022

An absence of international runners could not diminish the significance for trainer Chris Waller as Durston made the most of a last-minute reprieve to win the Caulfield Cup.

Left as the the first emergency for the $5 million race when the field was decided, Durston was elevated into the famous spring handicap by virtue of a race morning scratching.

But the imported stayer’s luck did not end there and he received a ground-saving ride from jockey Michael Dee that meant the difference between winning and losing.

Dee threaded his way through the field before getting Durston ($18) to the outside of runners at the 200m and his mount did the rest to reel in Gold Trip ($16) and win by a short neck.

Knights Order ($16) made most of the running before filling the minor placing, three-quarters of a length further back.

Despite overseas-trained horses bypassing Caulfield to concentrate on the Melbourne Cup, an international flavour to the result was evident.

Waller and Dee are New Zealanders plying their trade in Australia while Durston is raced by prominent UK syndicate firm Highclere Racing.

Amid the post-mortem of Nature Strip’s defeat in the $15 million Everest in Sydney, it did not take Waller long to turn disappointment into triumph during one of Australian racing’s most important days.

“We were deflated (after Nature Strip) but, wow, what an amazing win there,” he told the Seven Network from Randwick.

“A Caulfield Cup, it’s a big deal, and Durston he’s a really decent horse.

“He looked like he needed a bit of luck getting out and he did get out, great ride from Michael.” 

Dee had Durston positioned slightly worse than midfield on the fence in a slowly run Cup.

He angled his mount between runners from the 500m before producing the seven-year-old for a final surge to victory.

“I just had to try and let everyone make their move first and be the last one to pounce,” Dee said.

Durston arrived from England as a stayer of considerable promise but injury has limited his racing to 17 starts.

He was switched to Waller’s all-conquering stable after starting life in Australia under the guidance of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

That connection between trainers only added irony to the finish, with the runner-up Gold Trip one of two runners for the Maher-Eustace stable.

The yard’s other representation was Smokin’ Romans, the $3.90 favourite who briefly loomed on the home turn before finishing seventh.

Durston was one of four Caulfield Cup runners for Waller, who first won the race with champion mare Verry Elleegant in 2020.

