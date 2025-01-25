AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price will be the coalition's new shadow minister for government efficiency. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Dutton adds Trump-style government efficiency role

Alex Mitchell January 25, 2025

Peter Dutton has finally unveiled his new-look front bench, which includes a newly created Donald Trump-style “government efficiency” portfolio.

The opposition leader revealed the changes at a press conference in Cairns, announcing MP David Coleman would replace retiring Senator Simon Birmingham as shadow foreign affairs minister.

Mr Dutton also made the eye-catching announcement of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as his shadow minister for government efficiency.

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton.
 Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled his rejigged front bench. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS 

The new portfolio is almost certainly inspired by US President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

That department, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is not an official agency but is the president’s move to trim government programs and spending.

“There’s a lot of waste that’s been generated over the course of the last two and a half years, $6 billion a year spent on 36,000 new public servants in Canberra that are of no assistance whatsoever to the people of Cairns, and the people of regional communities who want additional investment,” Mr Dutton told reporters.

Senator Price adds that portfolio to her Indigenous Australians gig, where she successfully campaigned against the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Mr Coleman takes the foreign affairs reins after Senator Birmingham announced he will leave parliament at the coming federal election.

David Coleman.
 David Coleman takes foreign affairs after Senator Simon Birmingham announced his retirement. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“It’s time for us to have a change of government in this country, to get our country back on track, and part of that is to rebuild international relations,” Mr Dutton said.

Mr Coleman had previously held the communications role, which will be picked up by NSW MP Melissa McIntosh.

Other moves saw Senator Claire Chandler take the government services and digital economy portfolio from Paul Fletcher, who is also set to quit at the election.

South Australian MP Tony Pasin will take roads and road safety while NSW MP Julian Leeser and Senator Matt O’Sullivan will take shadow assistant minister roles in foreign affairs and education respectively.

Mr Leeser previously quit the coalition frontbench in 2023 after the opposition leader announced the party would oppose the Voice to Parliament.

Senator Kerrynne Liddle will take on the additional role of shadow minister for Indigenous Health Services on top of her Child Protection and Prevention of Family Violence portfolios.

Queensland MP Ted O’Brien adds shadow minister for Energy Affordability and Reliability to his Climate Change and Energy portfolios.

MP Michael Sukkar assumes the role of Manager of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.