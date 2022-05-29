AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Dutton is expected to become the next Liberal Party leader, and the first from Queensland. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Dutton first Queenslander to lead Liberals

Tess Ikonomou May 30, 2022

Former defence minister Peter Dutton will become the first Queenslander to lead the Liberal Party. 

The Dickson MP is tipped as Scott Morrison’s likely replacement when the party meets on Monday, with Sussan Ley seeking to become the deputy leader.

Mr Dutton, a former police officer, spruiked his credentials for the job of opposition leader following his nomination. 

“In a prime minister you need someone who won’t buckle in hard times and will stand up for our country and I have proven that in the portfolios I’ve had,” he wrote on Facebook. 

“My work ethic is second to none and I have the skill and experience having served five leaders and have learnt from each.”

In his post, Mr Dutton vowed Australians would see another side to his character, after having held difficult portfolios. 

“I hope now, in moving from such tough portfolios, the Australian public can see the rest of my character. The side my family, friends and colleagues see.”

Mr Dutton also pledges to take the party back to its core values, and represent the aspirational “forgotten people” regarded as the nation’s middle class. 

“We aren’t the Moderate Party. We aren’t the Conservative Party. We are Liberals,” the post reads. 

The Liberal Party has never had a leader from Queensland since it was founded in 1944.

The Nationals will also hold a leadership ballot on Monday. 

