AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
PETER DUTTON EKKA VISIT
Peter Dutton has played down the importance of legal advice on Scott Morrison's secret ministries. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Dutton takes aim at Morrison legal advice

Andrew Brown August 19, 2022

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at upcoming legal advice from the solicitor-general on former prime minister Scott Morrison’s decision to secretly swear himself into five ministerial portfolios.

As scrutiny of Mr Morrison increases, Mr Dutton said the advice would offer nothing more than a chance for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to criticise his predecessor.

The solicitor-general is set to hand his advice to the government on Monday, following revelations Mr Morrison was sworn in as minister for health, finance, industry, home affairs and treasury between March 2020 and May 2021.

Mr Dutton said while what Mr Morrison did was wrong, Australians wanted to put the scandal behind them.

“The issue now waits for the legal advice that comes back from the solicitor-general that the prime minister’s commissioned,” Mr Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB on Thursday.

“I don’t expect that that provides anything further than probably another opportunity for the prime minister to have a whack, and I think most people, frankly, want to move on and start dealing with issues that are more important.”

Mr Morrison could face questions from parliament’s powerful privileges committee over the secret appointments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick requesting the matter be examined by the committee.

Mr Bandt said the committee would look at whether the former prime minister had committed any breaches or been in contempt of parliament.

The former prime minister has apologised personally to former cabinet members he had secretly shared a ministry with.

But Mr Albanese said his predecessor still owed an apology to the Australian public over the scandal.

“It’s the Australian people who were kept completely in the dark with his shadow government operating,” he said.

“It’s the Australian people who have had their democracy undermined by the activities of the former coalition government.”

Mr Morrison said he kept the roles confidential as he did not want to “undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties”.

He said he only used the extra powers once, to block a gas drilling project off the NSW coast.

That decision, made in 2021, is the subject of a Federal Court appeal.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.