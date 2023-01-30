Dutton to meet with Indigenous voice group

The federal opposition leader will meet with the Indigenous voice referendum working group after he called for more details on the plan.

Peter Dutton has not yet said whether he would support enshrining an Indigenous voice to parliament in the constitution while his Nationals colleagues have come out against it.

Mr Dutton has consistently chastised the prime minister for not releasing more detail on the voice.

Shadow attorney-general and the opposition’s Indigenous Australians spokesman Julian Leeser will attend the Canberra briefing in person on Thursday, while Mr Dutton will appear remotely due to a funeral in Sydney.

Mr Leeser is an in-principle supporter of the voice, but also wants more details for the public to properly assess the idea.

The invitation to Mr Dutton from Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the government “wanted to continue working with you – and across the parliament – to achieve constitutional recognition through a voice”.

But leading advocates against the voice, including Indigenous coalition senator Jacinta Price, have launched a “no” campaign.

Recognise A Better Way organiser Warren Mundine said the group would advocate for broader recognition in the constitution for Indigenous people.

However, that recognition would not mean an enshrined Indigenous voice to parliament.

Mr Mundine, a former Labor national president and Liberal candidate, said while Indigenous people should be recognised in the constitution, other groups of people should have the same opportunity.

He is also calling for constitutional recognition of migrants to Australia alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

“That’s not just minimising the Indigenous part, that will be a major part of that,” he told ABC Radio on Monday.

“It gives us a great opportunity to also recognise other groups of people who have come to this country and really helped us economically.”

Mr Mundine said while Indigenous recognition was needed, an enshrined voice would not be able to solve issues affecting Indigenous communities.

“We’re looking at all the problems we’re having at the moment that can be sorted out from legislation and ministers getting out there and doing their job, without the need to be spending millions,” he said.

“If the voice gets up, then I’ll be working with it to make it successful because we can’t afford to not make it successful – but at the same time, I don’t believe it needs to be there.”

Uluru Statement signatory Thomas Mayor said the voice to parliament was recognised as the best way forward, following the work to draft the statement in 2017.

“What Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have clearly said in the statement is that we see constitutional recognition through a voice to parliament,” he said.

“For the people to be recognised, it’s important to listen to us about how we seek to be recognised.”

Mr Mayor said enshrining the voice would be tangible action that would improve Indigenous lives.

“Australians are tired of symbolism, just as Indigenous people are tired of symbolism – we want something very practical,” he said.

“In a democracy, a voice is a very practical thing, influence over the making of those policies and laws is a very practical thing.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the referendum on enshrining the voice to parliament in the constitution would take place this year.