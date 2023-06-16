Dutton urges Van to quit parliament over allegations

Embattled Liberal senator David Van is under pressure to resign from parliament following further allegations of misconduct against female colleagues.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he had raised an additional allegation with Senator Van in making the decision to expel the Victorian from sitting in the Liberal party room in Canberra.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest that he resign from the parliament, and I hope he’s able to do that sooner than later and seek the help that he needs,” the Liberal leader told 2GB radio on Friday.

“I think that would be an appropriate next step.”

Mr Dutton said he had spoken with Victorian Liberal president Greg Mirabella, as the issue of membership was for the state division to resolve.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe on Wednesday, under parliamentary privilege, accused Senator Van of harassment and sexual assault, allegations he strongly denied.

The following day, former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker accused Senator Van of inappropriately touching her in 2020.

Senator Van has said he has no recollection of the incident and he would never have acted inappropriately towards his then-colleague.

Asked earlier on Friday if he was aware of further allegations against the now-crossbench senator, Mr Dutton replied: “Yes.”

“I raised another allegation with Senator Van, but I’m not going to comment in relation to those matters otherwise,” he told Nine’s Today program.

“I made a decision yesterday based on all of the information that was available to me … that’s a decision I don’t regret at all.”

Mr Dutton said the alleged behaviour was unacceptable.

“The thought of sexual assault against any woman in the workplace is not something that I would tolerate,” he said.

“I’ve referred the matters to that independent workplace authority for investigation.”

Senator Van said he was “utterly shattered” by the events of the past few days and stunned his reputation could be “so wantonly savaged without due process or accountability”.

“I will fully co-operate with whatever process Mr Dutton proposes to determine these matters as quickly and fairly as possible,” he said in a statement.

“While I understand the public interest is high, I will not be making any more public statements on the allegations until a proper examination of these claims is concluded.”

Ms Stoker said Senator Van inappropriately touched her at an informal social gathering at a parliamentary office in November 2020.

Senator Thorpe said the past two days had been horrible and parliament was not a safe workplace for women.

“I’ve never experienced such a toxic workplace culture towards women,” she told ABC Radio.

“I had a media pile-on that day and it wasn’t until a white woman stood up and said ‘yeah, this happened to me too’ that the media took notice.”

Senator Thorpe said the case exemplified why women did not speak out against improper behaviour.

“I was not believed. I was questioned. I was absolutely demonised that day, by everybody,” she said.

Assistant Minister Jenny McAllister refused to weigh in on whether Senator Van should resign, but said these were matters for the Liberal Party.

Greens women spokeswoman Larissa Waters said Senator Van’s position as a parliamentarian remained “untenable” but warned it would not “fix the toxic culture that persists in this building”.

“It’s heartbreaking that there are now multiple people who’ve come forward … clearly we’ve still got a long way to go,” she said.