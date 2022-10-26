AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton
Peter Dutton says the federal budget is a grim one for Australian families and for pensioners. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Dutton zeroes in on Labor broken promises

Paul Osborne October 27, 2022

Peter Dutton is set to deliver his budget reply speech as the federal opposition steps up its attack on Labor over broken election promises.

The first Albanese government budget, outlined by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, forecast a steep rise in power prices, wages trailing the cost of living and deepening budget deficits.

However Labor pitched the budget as delivering “responsible” cost of living support without risking higher inflation.

The federal opposition leader said the forecast of a 56 per cent rise in power prices put paid to Labor’s promise of a $275 cut in bills.

Mr Dutton said Dr Chalmers had earned the nickname “Grim Jim”.

“This is a grim budget for Australian families and for pensioners … who will be $2000 worse off by Christmas under this Labor budget and that’s not what they were promised.”

The coalition’s figure is based on a rise in electricity and gas prices, rising interest rates and wages not keeping pace with inflation.

While it is not clear whether Mr Dutton will announce new coalition policy, the Liberals and Nationals will be backing the cut in the price of medicines, expansion of paid parental leave to 26 weeks and extra spending on child care.

Meanwhile, the Greens will seek the support of the Senate to abolish indexation on all education and training loans, as well as raise and tie the minimum repayment income to the median wage.

In his budget reply speech, party leader Adam Bandt said while the government had changed at the election, the budget was more of the same.

“At the same time as people are forced to wait years for real relief, Labor is giving gas corporations a free ride,” he said.

“It’s really good to see a budget that starts to take renewables seriously but Labor is still throwing money at the coal and gas corporations, pouring fuel on the fire and making the climate crisis worse.”

Mr Bandt also called on the government to scrap the stage three tax cuts in order to provide further relief.

Greens education spokeswoman Mehreen Faruqi said her bill would halt indexation on student debt from July 2, 2022 and make the minimum repayment income change from July 1, 2023.

Student debt is currently indexed by CPI annually on June 1.

This year debts were indexed by 3.9 per cent – the highest rate in a decade – pushing up average student debt by $923.

Inflation has since risen to 7.3 per cent, meaning an even higher indexation rate is expected in 2023.

“About three million people in Australia have the burden of student debt. At a time when the cost of living is biting hard, governments can no longer ignore the student debt crisis and its impacts,” Senator Faruqi said.

