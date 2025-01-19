Dygert wins last stage as Ruegg claims cycling Tour

Tour Down Under debutant Noemi Ruegg and American cycling great Chloe Dygert have taken full toll as the last stage played beautifully into their hands.

Ruegg and her team, captained superbly by Australian Sarah Roy, successfully defended the Swiss rider’s overall lead on Sunday without any major scares.

With less than a kilometre left – around the same moment that Ruegg knew the Santos Tour title was hers – Dygert kicked clear with a fearsome burst of power to claim the final stage win.

Chloe Dygert wins the third and final stage of the Tour Down Under. Image by HANDOUT/Chris Auld

Ruegg finished third on the 105.9km stage on a hot day at Stirling in the Adelaide Hills behind Dutch rider Silke Smulders, her key rival for the overall lead.

The Swiss EF Education-Oatly rider, who finished seventh at the Paris Olympics road race, beat Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco) by 13 seconds for the biggest result of the 23-year-old’s emerging career.

She paid tribute to her team, and Roy in particular.

“It’s the thing I struggle with, my own confidence, but after these days it would be stupid not to believe in myself now,” Ruegg said.

“I want to go into this season and try to make the most out of it.

“Sarah was absolutely amazing today. She was there until the very end and I didn’t expect her to be there for that long.

“She really covered so many moves and also calmed me down. She was there for me, just mentally (to) keep me up and motivate me.”

Team captain Sarah Roy drew rich praise from grateful winner Noemi Ruegg. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS

Ruegg was surprised she did not have to counter more attacks from her rivals, particularly early in the stage.

She took the overall lead by winning Saturday’s Queen stage at the iconic Willunga climb.

“I expected it be a bit harder from the beginning. The first three laps weren’t really hard, no big attacks going – that was good for us,” she said.

Gene Bates, the team director for Smulders’ Australian team, said they had to strike a balance by trying to take the race to Ruegg while not ruining their own chances.

“We didn’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we were being overly aggressive and then caught out, and lose everything,” he said.

“There’s a fine line.

“A few times there, I thought Ruegg might have been on the ropes. But a good moment for Silke to get away never really presented itself.

“We can walk away really happy. It’s a real positive for the team.”

Just as the stage panned out well for Ruegg, Dygert was pleased that she could wait as late as possible to launch her attack on the last of five laps on the Stirling circuit.

While hoping for less riders in the front group at the finish, Dygert was able to stay out of trouble until the moment was right to strike.

“We wanted GC (general classification) and the stage wins. So if we couldn’t come away with the GC, we’re happy … with a stage win,” she said of her Canyon Sram team.

Immediately after the finish Dygert hugged Gary Sutton, the Australian coach who worked closely with her for several years in the American track endurance program.

“It’s so sweet, walking over there and seeing the little bits of tears in his eyes, it brings my heart so much happiness,” she said of the coach she calls Old Man Gerber.

Amanda Spratt (Lidl Trek) was the top Australian, finishing seventh overall, while Dygert’s highly-rated teammate Neve Bradbury was eighth.