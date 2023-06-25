Eagles have ‘full faith’ in Simpson, but for how long?

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has received the dreaded public show of support as the fall-out from Saturday’s 171-point loss to Sydney continues.

Simpson has a contract until the end of 2025, but his future at the Eagles is up in the air following a 12-match losing run that has included four defeats by more than 100 points.

The 31.19 (205) to 5.4 (34) defeat to Sydney was the equal fourth largest loss in VFL/AFL history, leaving Simpson’s future a hot talking point.

West Coast released an open letter to members on Sunday afternoon supporting Simpson to continue in the role.

The ‘support from the board’ message has become somewhat of a poisoned chalice in sport, and it remains to be seen whether Simpson will see out the year, let alone the remaining two years on his contract.

“Obviously, Adam Simpson and his coaching staff have been limited with what they can do with such a long injury list,” West Coast chairman Paul Fitzpatrick wrote.

“But regardless we cannot tolerate performances of that nature and we expect a strong response against St Kilda next Sunday.

“We do have faith that Adam can take this team forward and we also believe in the path we need to take to fight our way back.

“It will take time because the long-term strategy revolves around bringing in more high-end young talent through the draft to lay solid foundations for the next era.

“In closing, we do hear you and we urge you to stick with us through this.

“We need you more than ever. It will turn because everyone at the club is prepared to roll up their sleeves and get it done.”

Simpson labelled the loss to Sydney as embarrassing and unacceptable, but insists he’s the right man to lead the club forward.

The 47-year-old has been in charge since 2014, with the highlight of his tenure the 2018 premiership triumph.

But just three wins in the past 40 games has made Simpson’s position near untenable, with many fans now calling for him to move aside.

Fitzpatrick labelled the loss to Sydney as one of the “darkest days in the history of the football club”.

“We know our members and fans are hurting and so is everyone inside the football club,” he wrote.

“We all take a degree of responsibility for where we sit currently and equally we are all committed to fighting our way through this situation.”

West Coast are hopeful that Shannon Hurn (hamstring) and Jamie Cripps (ankle) can return for next Sunday’s home clash with St Kilda.