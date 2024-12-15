AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bumrah
India's strike weapon Jasprit Bumrah (c) claimed two quick wickets on day two of the third Test. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Early Bumrah double strike bowls India into Gabba Test

Scott Bailey December 15, 2024

An early Jasprit Bumrah double strike has bowled India into the Gabba Test, with Australia 3-104 after a dramatic first session of the second day.

After Bumrah removed openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney in quick succession, Steve Smith dug in to go to the break not out on 25 off 68 balls.

Travis Head was alongside him on 20, in a 35-ball pre-lunch stay that included flourishing drives and cut shots along with some plays and misses.

Smith
 Steve Smith plays a shot on the legside. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

In an action-packed session following Saturday’s rain, India lost quick Mohammed Siraj to a knee complaint midway through an over before he later returned.

Questions also continue to surround Bumrah’s fitness as he continued to look ginger while fielding in the deep between spells that have yielded him a return of 2-25.

But even so Sunday’s first session belonged to India in front of a sold-out crowd in what looms as a crucial third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the series locked at 1-1.

While Akash Deep failed to make Nathan McSweeney play at any of his first 11 balls of the day, Bumrah showed the tourists how it was done.

He beat Khawaja’s outside edge multiple times, before finally drawing it and having the left-hander caught behind for 21.

McSweeney then went in Bumrah’s next over, feeling the need to play at a ball that was angled in at him and nicking it to second slip on nine.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne appeared to steady the ship for Australia, before the latter drove hard at a wide Nitish Kumar Reddy ball on 12 and was caught at slip.

Lab
 Marnus Labuschagne departs after his 55-ball innings. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

Labuschagne’s dismissal came after Siraj had attempted the swap-the-bails trick on him in the previous over, in an apparent attempt to break the right-hander’s concentration.

Stuart Broad had employed a similar tactic during last year’s Ashes, stopping play to swap the bails on the stumps in last year’s Ashes before Labuschagne was dismissed next ball.

Smith’s concentration has appeared far better in his innings.

In the spotlight for his lack of recent runs, the vice-captain’s only real scare came when he survived an lbw review on umpire’s call when leaving a Siraj delivery.

Otherwise he has driven and played through the legside boundary, accumulating his runs while hitting only one boundary.

