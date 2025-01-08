AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Food delivery worker in Melbourne.
Encouraging monthly inflation numbers have been tempered by an increase in job vacancies. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • prices

Early rate-cut hopes alive as core inflation eases

Poppy Johnston January 8, 2025

Mortgage-holders and a prime minister in election mode are hoping an encouraging step down in underlying inflation will pave the way for a February interest rate cut.

Economists were generally heartened by official monthly inflation numbers, though the first increase in job vacancies in more than two-and-a-half years could be a handbrake at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next meeting.

Price figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday featured an easing in underlying inflation, to 3.2 per cent, down from 3.5 per cent in October.

Residential electricity bill
 Government subsidies for power bill relief has had an impact on inflation figures. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

The result took the all-important indicator, which strips out volatility and the temporary downward drag of government energy rebates, back to where it was in September.

At the same time, the headline inflation rate rose in November.

This was widely expected to reflect intricacies in the way power bill relief is doled out to households.

The headline rate inched higher to 2.3 per cent, a touch above expectations and stronger than the 2.1 per cent rise recorded in October.

The chances of a February interest rate cut had improved on the numbers, National Australia Bank senior markets economist Taylor Nugent said.

“Today’s data confirms that the inflation outlook is more benign than the RBA’s November outlook,” Mr Nugent wrote in a note.

He highlighted moderating insurance and a fall in new dwelling costs as welcome developments, with the latter the largest single component of the consumer price index.

“Inflation is not a barrier to cuts, but conditions in the labour market are not creating much urgency while the RBA’s forecasts for an acceleration in activity growth remain intact,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia
 All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s board meeting in February. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS 

The uptick in job vacancies would keep the RBA board cautious, Moody’s Analytics head of China and Australia economics Harry Murphy Cruise said.

The statistics bureau recorded 344,00 open roles in November, a 4.2 per cent lift in job vacancies.

This was the first rise in vacancies since May 2022, when they reached a historic peak.

Mr Murphy Cruise said the rise suggested the labour market was tightening, with firms finding it harder to hire talent.

“Absent the still-strong labour market, a rate cut in February would be warranted,” he said.

The central bank will pay extra attention to the more-comprehensive quarterly inflation report, due later in January, in its assessment of price pressures.

The inflation update lands as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embarks on an unofficial election campaign at a time when the cost of living remains a pressing issue for voters.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday said “very substantial and sustained progress” had been made in the fight against inflation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers
 Treasurer Jim Chalmers pointed to “very substantial and sustained progress” in the inflation battle. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS 

“Headline inflation has now been in the bottom half of the Reserve Bank’s target band for three months in a row, for the first time since 2021,” he told reporters.

Dr Chalmers said it was a “statement of fact” to highlight inflation within the band and not an attempt to nudge the RBA to cut interest rates.

“From my point of view, my focus is on my job, not (RBA) governor (Michele) Bullock’s job,” he said.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor took aim at federal electricity bill help, arguing billions of taxpayer dollars had been spent “rigging the numbers rather than addressing inflation at the source”.

“Labor has done nothing to address the issues in our energy system,” Mr Taylor said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.