Cam Waters' Bathurst 1000 hopes have been dashed at Mount Panorama.
A crash involving his co-driver has forced Supercars star Cam Waters out of the Bathurst 1000. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

Ford ace Waters’ Bathurst hopes over after Moffat crash

Oliver Caffrey October 8, 2023

Ford’s great hope Cam Waters is out of contention at the Bathurst 1000 following a crash by his co-driver James Moffat.

Waters, who has started in the top-three for the past five years at Mount Panorama, will remain searching for an elusive victory in the great race.

Moffat caused the third safety car of Sunday’s 161-lap race after smashing into a wall at The Dipper on lap 71.

The heavy hit resulted in smoke billowing from the pair’s Mustang, with Moffat struggling to make it back down the mountain.

Moffat had to be towed into the garage after the car stopped just before pit-lane.

“We’ve had some good experiences here and some bad ones,” Waters, who qualified in third, said.

“(Moffat) was doing an unbelievable job, he was hanging with Chaz (Mostert) and he’s been great this whole endurance season.

“He’s either slipped on oil at the wall or he’s just made a little mistake.”

Waters had been frustrated by a lack of pace in his Mustang and was concerned Ford teams could not match it with Camaros throughout the race.

“We’re a sitting duck down the straight, it’s actually embarrassing how bad it is,” Waters said from the garage after Moffat took over earlier in the race.

Earlier, New Zealander Matt Payne’s first Bathurst 1000 race as a main driver turned into a nightmare with co-driver Kevin Estre causing the first safety car appearance.

Estre’s Grove Racing Ford locked up on lap 27 at Mount Panorama, sending the Frenchman into the gravel, and eventually into a wall at turn one.

Payne has been able to make up some ground due to two more safety cars, but it would take a miracle for him to crack into even the top 10.

Meanwhile, Supercars legend Craig Lowndes’s hopes of a surprise victory in his 30th Bathurst 1000 race are all but over.

The seven-time Bathurst winner was forced into the pits after lap 18 due to a broken gear lever mount, and dropped to last with co-driver Zane Goddard.

As expected, series leader Brodie Kostecki, along with co-driver David Russell, remain the pair to beat halfway through the race.

Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Shane van Gisbergen also looms large driving with fellow New Zealander Richie Stanaway.

Payne’s Grove Racing teammate David Reynolds, who is driving with Garth Tander, endured early problems after being slapped with a controversial pit-lane penalty.

Erebus Racing's Camaro ZL1 has the halfway lead in the Bathurst 1000.
Brodie Kostecki and co-driver David Russell lead the Bathurst 1000 at the halfway mark of the race.

A comfortable Kostecki win would only rub salt into the wounds of Ford teams, who were left fuming after Supercars rejected technical adjustments to Mustangs just days before Australia’s most famous motor race.

In the first season with Gen3 cars, Camaro drivers have won 20 of 23 races, with no Ford car winning multiple races.

